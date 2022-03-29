Brandon Hartranft | 10th

"I had a decent gate pick for the main but had a bad jump off the gate. I literally came from about 19th to tenth. I rode my butt off. It's been an awesome first 12 weeks of the season. We moved up to 11th in the points and I can't thank the team enough. I'm ready to have a week off and build for St. Louis."

Chase Sexton | DNS Night Show

“Seattle wasn’t very good for me. I had a big get-off in the second qualifying session; I mis-shifted on a three-on and ended up in neutral, and went over the bars, which didn’t feel great. I hit my back pretty hard and was overall shaken up, so we decided to sit out the night. Overall, I feel pretty good [on Monday]. My body’s a little sore, but I’m excited to get back to work, address any issues and get back at it in St. Louis.”

Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:

“It was a rough day for us as a team with Chase having a huge crash in practice. Luckily, he seems to be relatively okay, but he wasn’t able to race tonight because of being beat up and not feeling 100%. That stings a little bit, but luckily we were able to have Hunter pull through and have an incredible race to take the win, which definitely saved the night for us. We’re going to regroup, do what we can to get Chase in the shape that he needs to be in for the next race, and come out swinging at the next one.”

250SX

Jo Shimoda | 4th

“It was great to be back racing with my team after several weeks of recovery. I had limited time back on the bike, so our expectations were measured coming into this weekend. I was able to improve my speed through the qualifying sessions and the heat race, and by the main event I felt ready to challenge for the podium. I came away with fourth place which is a good result given the situation but, it’s always a little bittersweet when you come that close to a podium finish.”

Jalek Swoll | 8th

“It was a tough one, I feel like it could have been a better night if I had a better start. I got into the back of the pack, somewhere around last, and could only make it up to eighth. It’s frustrating, so I’m going to go back to the practice track, put in some work on my starts and come back after the break and be better.”