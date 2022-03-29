It doesn’t matter that Adam Cianciarulo is out with a knee injury, Chase Sexton scratched from Seattle after a huge practice crash, Aaron Plessinger is out with a broken arm, Dylan Ferrandis is out with a bruised wrist, and Ken Roczen is, well, he’s just out. Well, it actually does matter, but it won’t matter ten years from now when a rider is at a party with mixed company and can claim he was top ten in the world or got to be part of Monster Energy AMA Supercross opening ceremonies. By then no one will question who was racing and who wasn’t. For privateers, journeymen and more, these accomplishments are going to mean a lot if they can get them when the opportunity is there.

It hit when Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki’s Brandon Hartranft got to be part of opening ceremonies at the last two races. Last year as a 450 rookie, “The Brick” was struggling to even make mains at one point. He’s ridden much better this year, hovering inside the top 15 at most races, and now that guys are out, he’s moved into top-ten land, with a 9th in Detroit and a 10th in Seattle.

“I’m doing my job and it’s a long season and you have to be there to the end,” Hartranft said to our Steve Matthes after the race. “Guys are hurt, and literally we get paid to be there every weekend. Lately the tracks are getting so gnarly it’s biting people. For me, I’m trying to build as much as I can and learn. I’m being smart about it. I’m not just sending it and praying for the Lord. Whatever people say, I don’t care. Right now, I moved up to 11th in points. From last year to this year, it’s insane how much I’ve progressed. I’m proud of myself and the team and have the potential to be top 10 in points. That would be bad ass.”