By now most people probably know that Jason Anderson’s persona is not what he’s actually like behind the scenes. He might look like a free spirit, but he’s actually a thinker, and when you can pin him down for an interview or conversation that becomes clear. We caught up to Jason at press day Friday before Seattle and hit a few topics, including the recent narrative that Kawasaki isn’t flexible enough (which has been created since the Tomac camp moved to Yamaha and John, Eli’s father, said Kawasaki was too conservative), the recent races and crashes that have cost him tons of points, and his own goals for the season…and beyond.

His answers might surprise you.

Racer X: You have this great persona, you come across well, but I know you’re not regular Q and A interview guy.

Jason Anderson: [Laughs] Yeah but I’m here for press day. If I want to ride, I have to do it, know what I mean? Part of it.

Did you miss any riding time after the crash in Detroit or was it back to the normal schedule?

I was basically on my normal schedule, but at this point I don’t think missing a few days is going to matter much.