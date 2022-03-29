It’s hard to believe, but we’ve already clicked off 12 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. After nearly three months of continuous traveling and racing, not to mention traversing different time zones, the riders and teams are ready for a break, which they’ll get before racing resumes in St. Louis on April 9. We asked the Seattle podium finishers about what it’s like to deal with time changes, and about the upcoming week off.

450SX

We’ve been on East Coast time for the last three races and now we’re on the West [Coast]. Does that feel different to you guys? Just that kind of a quick change where we’re going and starting main events three hours different than what we’re used to over the last few weeks? Is there any kind of feeling that you guys have throughout the day that feels different, energy-wise, awareness-wise?

Jason Anderson: To be honest, once you’re in the flow of the night show, I think your adrenaline is so high and stuff like that, that the night show is the night show. I swear, it could be 1:00 in the morning and that’s just the program. Your body just clicks into this mode and you’re just ready for whatever it has to throw at you.

Eli Tomac: We travel so much, your body has no idea what’s going on. Then race day, you’re just amped and ready to go.

Marvin Musquin: I agree with that. Like Jason said, you’re just in the moment and whatever time it is, you just look at the schedule and you get ready when it’s time to go for opening ceremonies and then for the main. I think we have our routine. For myself, I’ve been staying in California so obviously there was more travelling going to the East Coast. That’s the first year I’m doing that in a very long time. But at the same time, during the week I have a different program, so it didn’t really affect me. I was actually looking forward to going to stay on the West Coast this weekend with less traveling. That was nice.