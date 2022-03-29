The 12th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. Both classes provided several talking points from passes, crashes, track conditions, engine displacement, and privateers. As such, we fired off some questions to long-time professional racer Jason Thomas to get his take on all things Seattle Supercross.

Big discussion on our podcast this week about short lap times and 450s being so good at jumping huge rhythms (and thus shortening the times). What's your take on slowing the bikes down, or switching to 250s for everyone?

I don’t think it’s necessary. I think 450’s require the most skill and being the highest level of racing we have, I see no need for change. There are ways to slow the track down without fundamentally changing the motorcycles themselves. We can build wall jumps, steepen particular jumps to discourage big rhythms, add switchbacks, etc. That section where Eli Tomac and co. were going over the tabletop-3-3 could be changed very easily to slow things down. The rhythm after the first corner was also very fast, most notably because of the triple-onto-tabletop. Making the first take-off smaller would remove that speed very easily. I personally think we are looking for a problem more than trying to solve one.

As for the 250’s talk, I don’t even really consider it a viable option. The 450’s are not a hazard. There are just as many crashes in the 250 class as the 450. Further, the 250 lap times are almost identical if not faster at certain points of the day. If we are trying to add lap time, it doesn’t seem that a 250 will do that. If we are trying to keep riders safer, it also doesn’t seem that the 250 will do that. Would the racing be more competitive? Possibly, but I would ask you if that Seattle 250 main event was exciting or had battles throughout? That answer is no.

Tomac's 4-3-3 on the opening lap of the 450SX main event: