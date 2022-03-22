Bruce Stjernstrom is one of the most knowledgeable and respected industry heavies around, spanning several stints at the top of Kawasaki's racing operations. From the earliest days of Kawasaki Team Green in the 1980s through working with Emig, Carmichael, Stewart, Villopoto, and more, Bruce has seen it all, and he's one of the more unfiltered and outspoken racing execs in the paddock. In this podcast, Jason Weigandt chats with Bruce, now Kawasaki's director of racing, about Jason Anderson's rejuvenation, Eli Tomac's departure, the narrative that Kawasaki doesn't allow the riders to change the bike, as well as the overall state of the industry.

