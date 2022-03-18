Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Indianapolis Supercross Preview Podcast
March 18, 2022 1:00pm | by: Steve Matthes
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview round 11 of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Indianapolis Supercross.
Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Indianapolis Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.
The Detroit Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:
250SX Class
Jeremy Hand (16th)| 52 points
450SX Class
Cade Clason (10th) | 52 points
Ryan Breece (11th) | 52 points
Justin Starling (12th) | 52 points
Logan Karnow (15th)| 52 points
Alex Ray (16th) | 52 points
Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.
