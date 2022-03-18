Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview round 11 of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Indianapolis Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Indianapolis Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Detroit Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Jeremy Hand (16th)| 52 points

450SX Class

Cade Clason (10th) | 52 points

Ryan Breece (11th) | 52 points

Justin Starling (12th) | 52 points

Logan Karnow (15th)| 52 points

Alex Ray (16th) | 52 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

