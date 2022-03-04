ONE OF RICKY'S RECORDS (DC)

Last month I was invited to contribute a story to the Daytona Bike Week souvenir program, so I wrote up a bit on the potential of Ricky Carmichael surrendering one of his many, many records—the all-time wins standard at Daytona. Since a lot of our readers won't actually be at Daytona, I wanted to share the gist of it here:

During his professional career, which lasted from 1997 through 2007, Ricky Carmichael set A LOT of records. During his time on the track, Carmichael won an astonishing 150 SX/MX races, 15 major titles—10 in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and five in Monster Energy AMA Supercross—and as well as the longest national wins streak and the longest moto wins streak. And he’s tied with Jeremy McGrath for the longest AMA Supercross wins streak. And he’s the only rider to have a perfect season in 125/250 SX. And he has a column of individual stadium and racetrack records for most race wins.

Daytona International Speedway is one of those venues, as Carmichael has five wins in the premier class at the World’s Center of Racing. Daytona is regarded as the most unique and prestigious race on the SX circuit because it has elements of both supercross and more traditional outdoor motocross, as the soft sand that lines the trioval where the track sits becomes incredibly rough and difficult over the course of the evening. To win here, one has to be as strong as they are smooth and being in superb physical condition is a must. In other words, one must be a beast—or GOAT, if you will. Besides Carmichael, only renowned workhorses and multi-time AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross champions Jeff Stanton and Ryan Villopoto have been able to tally four wins here.

But that was all before Eli Tomac came along. The 2020 AMA Supercross Champion and four-time Pro Motocross #1 from Cortez, Colorado, picked up his first Daytona SX win in 2016 and has won here five times in the last six years. Only Justin Brayton has been able to beat him here since ’16, and only just barely.

“Daytona is always a race where you really have to just grit it out,” Tomac said after last year’s record-tying win. “It’s got the combination of supercross and motocross, and the way it breaks down, you’re always hunting for a special bike setting, but a lot of times you just have to deal with what you’ve got. That’s what I’ve learned over the years. The jumps are still always in play and the track gets real rough, like a crazy-rough supercross track for all of us.”

When it was pointed out that he was now tied with Carmichael on the all-time wins list for Daytona, Tomac responded, “It’s a little hard to believe. Five out of the past six years is more than I would ever have expected. I can only credit it to just the track. It just fits me. Whether they like it or not, certain guys are better in certain conditions. This style is me.”

Come this Saturday night, Tomac has a straight shot at claiming the Daytona wins record all for himself. Because while the 29-year-old may now be the veteran in the 450SX field, he’s breathed new life into his career this season by moving over to the Tallahassee-based Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing squad. After a relatively disappointing ’21 season, the change of scenery to a new team has helped push Tomac right back into title contention with several early wins and podiums, putting the series points leader’s red plates on his Yamaha YZ450.

“For this stage in my career, it was a perfect fit for me to go down to Florida for preseason time and ride with different guys,” Tomac said of the move to Star Yamaha Racing. “It was something new to do and look at. And this Yamaha is one of the best bikes I’ve ridden in supercross.”

Ironically, if Tomac is to break Carmichael’s record this Saturday night, it will be on a track designed by Carmichael himself. As a matter of fact, every time Tomac has won here, it’s been on a track that the GOAT designed, as Carmichael has drawn up the Daytona track every year since his retirement. He’s also the host of the eponymous Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross at Daytona, which takes place on Sunday through Tuesday on a tamed-down circuit. And Ricky will have a front-row seat to any record-smashing, as he’s also the color analyst for the global television coverage of what will be the 52nd Daytona Supercross.

“If anyone is going to break my Daytona record, I’m glad it’s a rider like Eli,” Carmichael says. “He’s the complete package—he works hard, he’s a fighter, he’s got a ton of talent and the heart to match. Heck, I’m honored to even still be tied with him at this point!”

Anytime your peer in the supercross/motocross record books is the GOAT himself, you’re doing something right. But the fact that he’s on the verge of smashing the record and Ricky’s alright with it? Eli Tomac has been doing everything right, especially when it comes to the challenge of racing and winning here at Daytona International Speedway.