Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
Arlington Supercross Highlights and Results

February 27, 2022 2:30pm
The 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship was at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for round eight of the 450SX Class and the second round of the 250SX East Region championship.

250SX East Region

In the 250SX Class, it was Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo who won the overall after 2-3-1 race finishes. Yamaha’s Jeremy Martin claimed second overall with 9-2-3 finishes and Honda’s Jett Lawrence claimed third overall with 4-1-10 race finishes. Lawrence ran into issues at the start of both the first and third race, going down in the second turn and then first turn, respectively, as he had to fight through the field. Then, in the final race of the night, Lawrence clipped a Tuff Block on the takeoff of the finish line and shot right, collecting race one winner Austin Forkner in a racing incident. Forkner was eventually helped off the track by the medical crew as his night was done, but his 1-4-19 finishes landed him seventh overall. Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire suffered a rough crash in the second race but fortunately walked off under his own power. According to the team, Hampshire is now in concussion protocol. He did not start the final race of the night.

Following two rounds of the 250SX East Region, Lawrence and McAdoo are tied at 47 points apiece heading into the Daytona Supercross on March 5.

Supercross

Arlington - 250SX East

February 26, 2022
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Hometown Position Bike
1Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States United States2 - 3 - 1 Kawasaki KX250
2Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States United States9 - 2 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
3Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia4 - 1 - 10 Honda CRF250R
4Mitchell Oldenburg Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States United States5 - 6 - 5 Honda CRF250R
5Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States United States6 - 10 - 7 Honda CRF250R
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States47
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia47
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States42
4Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States39
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil32
450SX

In the 450SX Class, Yamaha’s Eli Tomac won his class-leading sixth Triple Crown overall with 3-2-2 race finishes. In the final race, Tomac was battling Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson for the race win, but Tomac did not need to win the race in order to win the overall (although Tomac said afterwards that he wanted to win it). Anderson’s 6-1-1 gave him second overall on the day, although he stated in the post-race press conference an incident with Malcolm Stewart in the opening race while in P1 and P2 cost him a shot at the overall win. KTM’s Cooper Webb claimed the win in the first race of the night after a last-lap pass on Justin Barcia. Webb finishes 1-4-4 for third overall on the night.

In the standings, Tomac retains the points lead as he enters round nine with a six-point advantage over Anderson as the duo are starting to gap the remainder of the field.

Supercross

Arlington - 450SX

February 26, 2022
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Hometown Position Bike
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States3 - 2 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
2Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States6 - 1 - 1 Kawasaki KX450SR
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States1 - 4 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
4Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States4 - 3 - 5 Honda CRF450R
5Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States United States5 - 6 - 3 Husqvarna FC 450
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States177
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States171
3Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States149
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States147
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States145
