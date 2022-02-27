The 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship was at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for round eight of the 450SX Class and the second round of the 250SX East Region championship.

250SX East Region

In the 250SX Class, it was Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo who won the overall after 2-3-1 race finishes. Yamaha’s Jeremy Martin claimed second overall with 9-2-3 finishes and Honda’s Jett Lawrence claimed third overall with 4-1-10 race finishes. Lawrence ran into issues at the start of both the first and third race, going down in the second turn and then first turn, respectively, as he had to fight through the field. Then, in the final race of the night, Lawrence clipped a Tuff Block on the takeoff of the finish line and shot right, collecting race one winner Austin Forkner in a racing incident. Forkner was eventually helped off the track by the medical crew as his night was done, but his 1-4-19 finishes landed him seventh overall. Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire suffered a rough crash in the second race but fortunately walked off under his own power. According to the team, Hampshire is now in concussion protocol. He did not start the final race of the night.

Following two rounds of the 250SX East Region, Lawrence and McAdoo are tied at 47 points apiece heading into the Daytona Supercross on March 5.