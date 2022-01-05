[Laughs] At the ripe age of 36, can you still bust out the biggest jumps on the track?

[Laughs] Absolutely. It’s kind of funny. The older I get, the more fun it is to dissect the track. I’ve ridden so many layouts and I can always kind of lean on other tracks, or if there’s a quad or something, I’m like, that’s like this jump three years ago at this place. It's fun to show up to a new track each and every weekend and try and figure it out. It’s like putting together a puzzle.

Flashing back to last year, Dallas is probably not a night that you would like to remember. I know the weeks leading up to it were difficult. There were some things out of your control and some frustrations. There were question marks if you were going to come back. I’m sure anybody in this room who has rode and had a big one, whether you’re in the hospital, you’re traveling home, you question your motivation, the reason you do this. You yourself have a family, so that comes into play. How hard was it to come back again? What ultimately has brought you back for one more season?

Great question. To be completely honest, leaving Dallas I was done. But I also know I’ve been through injuries enough in this sport that you can’t really make rash decisions when you’re in that spot. Some of these happen out of my control, and the things that I was doing that were in my control, I was doing at the highest level. Like I just mentioned Houston. I think that was overlooked tremendously. I was 36 years old and to come out at round two with a stacked field and be on the podium and leave Houston top five in points, I don’t think anybody would have guessed that. Then things just started to go crazy, honestly. Just had bike issue after bike issue. It was out of a lot of people’s control, to be honest. I’ve definitely had to work on myself, work on my mind. Crashes like that where the bike locks up in the air and you get spit right on your head, it’s traumatic. It definitely took some work to get through it, but I also leaned on the season I was doing at the first several races. To come back, I feel like I don’t really have unfinished business. I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do pretty much in the sport. I never thought I’d qualify for a supercross main, let alone win one. I just feel like I want to go out really on my terms and hopefully not crashing on the track. Having a solid season and having my family a part of it is the main thing. Having such a good platform with this Honda 450 is great and makes it fun do to do the work and be at the races. In summary, it was really difficult but I’m excited to be here. It took a few months to really make the decision, and here we are.