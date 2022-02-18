Staying In It

Jason Anderson has been great this year, but before last weekend at A3, it wasn’t clear if he had an answer for the heat radiating form a fired up Eli Tomac. Well, he certainly showed he does indeed have plenty of firepower left when he put a halt to what seemed like the early stages of a monumental run from Tomac. After withstanding early-race pressure from the points leader Anderson motored off for the uncontested win, firmly placing himself right back in the thick of the championship fight. If we’re lucky, we’ll be seeing these two trade blows like this every weekend. –Aaron Hansel

Back on the Box

Justin Barcia didn’t win the race last Saturday but getting back on the podium probably felt like a W for the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider, who started the year with a pair of thirds, then fell out of the top five at the next three races, scoring ninth, seventh, and sixth, respectively. What was the difference? Probably a combination of things, but the obvious change was that Barcia finally got out of the gate well and didn’t have to slice his way through a bunch of other riders on his way to the front. If he gets another good start in Minneapolis, he’ll be a threat for the podium. -Hansel

Silly Season

The above title traditionally refers to rumors regarding riders switching teams, but Cooper Webb’s season thus far has been so out of character for the champ we thought Silly Season was appropriate. Not only has he not won a race yet, but he’s only been on the podium once, he’s only been in the top five twice, and he’s gotten eighth place in the last three races. For perspective, Webb has already finished off the box more in 2022 (five times) than he did in his entire 2021 campaign (four times). At this point it’s hard to see where Webb is headed, but it’s hard to think he’s not going to get this thing figured out soon. Will Minneapolis mark the turnaround point? ­–Hansel