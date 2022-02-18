Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
How to Watch: Minneapolis, Big Buck GNCC, & MXGP of Great Britain

How to Watch Minneapolis, Big Buck GNCC, & MXGP of Great Britain

February 18, 2022 9:30am
by:

The seventh round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, February 19, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This will be the first 250SX East Region round of the season—and the racing starts way earlier than normal because it’s a day race on Central Standard Time.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the seventh-round night show beginning at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST, which is when the heat races will begin.

NBC will carry a next-day re-air of the night show broadcast on Sunday, February 20, at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST.

Note, this round will have a KTM Junior race as well.

The first round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place in South Carolina at Big Buck Farm. The Big Buck GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The first round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also take place this weekend as well. After a short off-season (only 102 days!), the series is returning to a two-day format this year, where Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos.

[UPDATE: Due to weather, the first round has become a one-day format with both qualifying and the motos on Sunday.

You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC TV Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Great Britain

     EMX125, EMX Open Races
    Sunday, February 20
    Matterley Basin
    Winchester GB United Kingdom
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      February 20 - 4:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      February 20 - 5:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      February 20 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      February 20 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      February 20 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      February 20 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      February 21 - 2:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2
      February 21 - 3:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2022 Championship standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States134
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States122
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States116
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States112
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States110
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States148
2Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States120
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia119
4Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States99
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan87
Full Standings

2021 championship finish

Grand National Cross Country Series

Overall

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States336
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States269
3Lyndon Snodgrass Australia217
4Ruy Barbosa Chile204
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States198
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States310
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States242
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States218
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States200
5Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States193
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States285
2Rachael Archer New Zealand280
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States209
4Tayla Jones Yass Australia175
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States168
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands708
2Romain Febvre France703
3Tim Gajser Slovenia688
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland566
5Jorge Prado Spain562
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2021

PositionRiderPoints
1Maxime Renaux France734
2Jago Geerts Belgium610
3Tom Vialle France570
4Mattia Guadagnini Italy548
5Jed Beaton Australia540
Full Standings

2022 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Webb, Tomac, Roczen

Episode 2 | Ferrandis, Sexton, Cianciarulo, Plessinger

Episode 3 | Musquin, Barcia, Stewart, Anderson, Wilson

Episode 4 | The Round Up

Episode 5 | 250 Class

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

2022 450SX Team Guide

2022 250SX East Region Team Guide

Minneapolis Supercross

Minneapolis Supercross Race Center

Minneapolis Supercross Injury Report

Minneapolis Supercross 450SX Entry List

Minneapolis Supercross 250SX East Entry List

Minneapolis Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List

Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing

Big Buck GNCC

Big Buck GNCC Race Center

Big Buck GNCC Starting Rows

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Great Britain

MXGP of Great Britain Race Center

MXGP of Great Britain Timetable

Updated MXGP of Great Britain Timetable due to weather

MXGP of Great Britain MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Great Britain MX2 Entry List

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

U.S. Bank Stadium
401 Chicago Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415

Practice & Qualifying — 11 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST
Main Event — 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST

Grand National Cross Country Series

Big Buck Farm
170 Red Barn Rd
Union, SC 29335

Pro Quads—Saturday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Minneapolis Supercross.

Grand National Cross Country Series

Ticket information for the Big Buck GNCC.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2022 Minneapolis Supercross layout.
The 2022 Minneapolis Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

Grand National Cross Country Series

The 2022 Big Buck GNCC layout.
The 2022 Big Buck GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

FIM Motocross World Championship

Matterley Basin track layout.
Matterley Basin track layout. MXGP

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Minneapolis SX Race Day Schedule | Saturday, February 19, 2022

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

2022 Minneapolis Supercross race day schedule
2022 Minneapolis Supercross race day schedule AMA

Grand National Cross Country Series

Big Buck GNCC | Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20

Thursday

February 17, 2022

  • 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm Gates Open
  • Thursday Admission:  $35 (Adults 12+); $10 Kids (6-11)

Friday

February 18, 2022

  • 9:00 am Gates Open
  • 2:00 pm – 4:00pm Pre-Registration Check-in Only
  • 1:00 pm – 7:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - all classes
  • 12:00 am Gates Close

Saturday

February 19, 2022

  • 6:00 amGates Open
  • 7:00 am – 7:45 am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00 am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45 am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30 am – 10:30 am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:35 am Amateur ATV Registration
  • 10:05 am Pro ATV Registration
  • 11:00 am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 12:00 am – 7:00 pmBike Registration - all classes
  • 2:00 pm – 4:00 pmPro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 5:30 pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: at the Finish Line
  • 6:00 pmSX Viewing Party: at the Finish Line Meat Wagon
  • 7:00 pm – 7:45 pmTeam Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 12:00 amGates Close

Sunday

February 20, 2022

  • 6:00 am Gates Open
  • 7:00 am – 7:45 am Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00 am – 9:30 am Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
  • 8:05 am – 9:45 am Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05 am – 12:45 pm Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
