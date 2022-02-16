Hunter Lawrence | 18th in 250SX

“It was obviously a bit of a scare, with what could’ve been something pretty bad, but it checked out to be all okay as far as my body is concerned. We were really going for the win, so we were laying it out there. Second place seemed like the easy option, as we had extended a pretty good gap on third, but I was pushing for the win – I felt like that was a pretty defining race in the championship, and I wanted to go for it. The whoops were super-gnarly, and going at full speed and pushing as fast as you can every lap, it’s how the sport can be sometimes. I’m thankful to the team for supporting me.”

Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:

“Tonight was rough for us. Hunter was riding amazing, and it looked to be his night to have a great battle with Christian for the win. He was doing everything he needed to do to keep Christian [Craig] honest in the main event, including get the good start with him, until the whoops ended up biting him. The track was tough tonight, especially the whoops; everybody was struggling in them, even the winners. It seems like when they’re built that way, the whoops only last for a certain amount of time and can’t handle the amount of riders during the day without getting completely destroyed. The 450 guys had the worst end of it, because the whoops were really bad at the end of the main event. Luckily, we survived the track, but the result was not what we were hoping for. Both riders had a tough time making it through the pack after bad starts. It was a hectic day, and I think we’re all glad to be heading East. We’ll keep working, and we’ll fight back at the next race in Minneapolis. We’re all excited to have Jett back in the truck and racing as well. Onward and upward.”

Nate Thrasher | 21st in 250SX

“It was another tough night for me. I felt like I was riding well and had the speed, but unfortunately, another rider went down in front of me, and I had nowhere to go. I’m really bummed. It’s not how I wanted to finish the West Coast run, but we have a break and will get back to work and regroup.”

Said Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:

“Although Nate didn’t get off to a good start in Heat 1, he fought back to finish second. Nate was doing great in the main when another rider went down in the whoops in front of him, causing him to go down also. He remounted the bike but was unable to finish the race. Overall we are very happy to go into the break with a healthy points lead. We’re also very excited to start the 250SX East Championship next weekend in Minneapolis to show how hard those boys have been working!”

Jalek Swoll | 22nd in 250SX

“It was a short night but I felt good and I’m thankful to be leaving from the crash healthy. I felt good – like I got back up to how I was feeling before the crash at A1. I made some good passes at the beginning and felt like I was on that forward charge and the whoops bit me and bit me quick. It’s all good, I’m going into this break with my head down and we’ll get back to being on one of these top-three steps.”

Carson Mumford | Did not race night show in 250SX, Injured

"Unfortunately, my shoulder was still in bad condition from last weekend. I tried to tough it out through the pain, but I could only do a couple laps in practice. Because of that we had to call it a night."