Welcome to Racerhead, where it’s feeling like the first day of spring…. No, not weather-wise—at least not here in beautiful, gray, cold West Virginia. Nor is it spring in the world of baseball, which should have started spring training by now but—newsflash—they’ve been in a lockout for three or four months now. And it’s definitely not spring if you’re in the 450SX class in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, as they are grinding on Week #7 in a row now in what’s been a very interesting and at times dramatic season so far. But if you’re a fan or participant of the 250SX East Region, MXGP in Europe, or GNCC Racing right here in the U.S., this weekend is going to feel like the first day of spring! All three will have their opening rounds this weekend, in Minneapolis (SX), Matterley Basin in Great Britain (MXGP), and the Big Buck in Union, South Carolina (GNCC).

The only other folks it probably doesn’t feel like spring to are the 250SX West Region riders. Although they didn’t race any more that the 450 guys, the “California Supercross season” for them was brutal. There were several big battles, some drama between a few riders, more than one very nasty crash—and maybe a dozen last Saturday night alone—and exactly one title contender left. With a return to the winner’s circle last weekend, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig goes into the break with a 28-point lead, having survived both Vince Friese and a first-turn crash. Sure, mathematically, Troy Lee Designs/GasGas rider Michael Mosiman and Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence still have a mathematical chance, but the West Region is pretty much over, and Craig will almost certainly end up with the first #1 plate in his career. (Interesting little tidbit: Christian Craig never finished higher than 14th at Loretta Lynn’s, though he was only there three times as an amateur.) And now that he’s earned a long-overdue podium, all that’s left as far as drama in the West Region goes is to see if SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda rider Friese can get his first career SX win. Oh, and there will be the East-West Shootout rounds coming up, which I can’t wait to see.

Speaking of the East, Steve Matthes will have some words about to watch for down below on the East opener, as we all get our first glimpses in 2022 of #6 Jeremy Martin, #18 Jett Lawrence, #24 RJ Hampshire, #33 Austin Forkner, #36 Max Vohland, #44 Pierce Brown, #48 Cameron McAdoo, #59 Levi Kitchen (in his first AMA Supercross), #90 Jordon Smith.… Wow, I’m going to have to get used to all of these new numbers!

Our man Mitch Kendra pulled together a refresher course/preview of the 250 SX East Region contenders right here:

250SX EAST TEAM GUIDE

For the 450 riders, it won’t feel like spring, though they will be in a nice, heated building up there in Minneapolis. It seems like we have two riders emerging from the rest of the pack who must soon be settling the title between them. Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson each already have one AMA Supercross title, and one of them will likely have two when all is said and done. Fun fact: the last rider to only have one AMA Supercross title when he ended his career was Jeff Emig, who won his single title in 1997. Since then—at least until Anderson (’17) and then Tomac (’00)—every other SX champion has earned multiple titles: Jeremy McGrath (7 altogether), Ricky Carmichael (5), Chad Reed (2), James Stewart (2), Ryan Dungey (4), Ryan Villopoto (4), and Cooper Webb (2). And who before Emig only had a single AMA Supercross #1 plate? Jean-Michel Bayle in 1991.

Meanwhile, over in England, not even Storm Eunice and her mind-boggling winds can take the spring feeling out of the MXGP opener. I can’t remember them ever starting this early, but the last two years have been so disjointed because of the challenges of running a global series in the time of COVID-19 that they probably couldn’t wait to get up and running. The problem is this storm, not the enthusiasm of the fans or the riders who can’t wait to get the 2022 FIM World Championship tour started. But they’ve already had to make a schedule adjustment to not have any practice or qualifying races tomorrow due to the heavy winds lashing the coast of England. According to our friend MXGeoff of MXLarge.com, “While the weather in Winchester, just a couple of miles from the track is sunshine, the wind has caused big problems with team trucks being destroyed.” My friend Adam Duckworth told me this today: “The biggest storm to hit the UK for 30 years hit the southwest of the country today, kind of where Matterley is. So it was a bit of a disaster at the GP and they closed the whole site. But it's all calmer now and should be OK by tomorrow…. At least lots of wind is drying the track up! It should be OK, but a little wet.”

As you can see by the photos below, the wind caused some damage to both some team rigs and the racetrack. I hope it all dies down and a crowd turns up for promoter Steve Dixon’s race, as Matterley Basin is a very cool track to watch. I look forward to watching on Sunday morning on www.mxgp-tv.com.