The toughest aspect of the third and final go for Monster Energy Supercross at Angel Stadium in 2022 was the track itself: specifically, the whoops. Now, the whoops have always been a staple obstacle in AMA Supercross, but the whoops in 2022 have gone to another level. They've been big, pointy, and oddly spaced. They've been beaten up, cupped out and hammered. Anaheim 3 was no different. Throughout qualifying, riders in all sessions of both classes were struggling, bouncing left, right, and center in the long whoop section, and barely getting through them if they did stay up.

When the gate dropped on the 250SX main event, Christian Craig put his veteran skillset on full display. Coming through the holeshot stripe third, Craig made a risky move as he charged down the right side of the whoops. The Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider positioned himself perfectly with a great drive along the Tuff Blox that sent him past Vince Friese (center) and Hunter Lawrence (left) from third to first. As our Kellen Brauer will explain in his Anaheim 3 race examination video below, Lawrence gets a great run on Friese and thinks he will enter the turn with the race lead. He was going to, but little did he know Craig was opposite of him doing the same thing. Craig’s incredible drive from behind catapulted the #28 into the lead directly in front of Lawrence.

Watch as Brauer breaks down the race footage below, starting at the 3:45 mark.