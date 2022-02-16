I asked Craig about the whoops this weekend. I know he’s like Jesus in them so maybe he’s biased, but I think he’s an older, mature dude that has seen and done a lot in racing. I trust him to give me his honest take. Well, he thought the whoops at A1 after the finish were tougher and he’s surprised there was so much consternation about the whoops. Craig says Glendale's whoops were short and small, Oakland they were small and broke down quickly, A2 was supposed to have two sets but there was only one, and so his point is there’ve been two tough sets in six races. That’s Craig’s opinion. We also had Phil Nicoletti on Monday’s show and he said he’d like to take the guy who builds the whoops and duct tape his wrist wide-open to a 450 in fourth gear and send him through a set so he can see what it’s like. So, yeah, we don’t quite have a consensus on this stuff.

Let’s break down Anaheim 3 by looking at the three Anaheim’s and picking out some key numbers, yeah? Like Star Wars, we gotta look at this like a trilogy, right?

66

Points earned by Eli Tomac at the three Anaheims, which is tops in the 450 class. Tomac got on the podium for the fourth race in a row and took a second place finish as it was presented to him. He was pretty good in the whoops all day long, not the outright fastest guy, but the fastest guy who made the least amount of mistakes in them. Now having said that, he did make some mistakes in them because these whoops were gnarly. Maybe that’s the way we can decide if whoops need to be fixed. Have Tomac do 25 runs through them and if he screws up five times, the crew has to mellow them out? Just spit balling here but anyway, Tomac was again very good at Anaheim and holds onto the red plate.

2

Wins by Jason Anderson this season after his win at A3 if we’re being totally honest here, that’s two more than I thought he’d have. He rode great at A3, his cutback on ET3 when Tomac got him past the mechanic’s area was a thing of beauty. He got caught by Tomac at one point but stretched it back out. He outlasted Eli Tomac—let that sink in everyone! Jason could exit this series tomorrow with an injury and this signing by Kawasaki would still have been a success by any measure. Think about the points he’s lost also with mechanicals and crashes. I know Kawi has Broc Tickle testing and working a lot with Jason off the bike, and he was touted as an injury fill-in if something happened to a rider. With Adam Cianciarulo out one would think Tick would jump in but in talking to people at Kawasaki, that doesn’t appear to be imminent. They like everything that’s been going on with Anderson and Tickle and want to keep it all rolling.