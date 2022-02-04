Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SX West Results
  1. Michael Mosiman
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 5
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Sat Feb 12
Exhaust Podcast: The Futures and Ryder D

February 4, 2022 10:00am
by:

Ryder DiFrancesco has taken two dominant wins in the new Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX Futures races in Oakland and Anaheim 2. Jason Weigandt chats with the Kawasaki Team Green rider about the wins, riding right out of his house in Bakersfield, learning supercross, his pro plans, and much much in this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast.

This is an extended version of our Next interview from earlier this week.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraLeatt, and OnTrack School.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Or listen to the podcast in the video player below.

Main image by Mitch Kendra

