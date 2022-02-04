Ryder DiFrancesco has taken two dominant wins in the new Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX Futures races in Oakland and Anaheim 2. Jason Weigandt chats with the Kawasaki Team Green rider about the wins, riding right out of his house in Bakersfield, learning supercross, his pro plans, and much much in this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast.

This is an extended version of our Next interview from earlier this week.

