It has been an up and down start to the season for each rider on Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki. Brandon Hartranft has been trending upward since Anaheim 1 where he said he felt the least comfortable, but he’s been solid through four rounds and even added a career best 12th last weekend at Anaheim 2. Justin Bogle did not make the main at Anaheim 1, lost close friend Ryan Fedorow before round two, and then was disqualified at round three for contact with Justin Barcia as a lapper. Despite a very rough start to 2022 for Bogle, he’s keeping his head held high and came home 14th at Anaheim 2. As for Adam Enticknap, a rough block pass from Ryan Breece while in a transfer spot in the LCQ ended his best shot at making a main event in 2022. Despite that, he’s still making improvements and feels the main events are right around the corner. Prior to Anaheim 2 last week, we caught up with all three riders at press day to hear what they each had to say about their 2022 seasons thus far.

Racer X: Just kind of summarize your first three rounds for me. What do you feel like the first three have been like for you and are you happy with where you’re at?

Brandon Hartranft: Every round, I’ve just progressed each round honestly. I’ve finished 17th, 16th, 15th [and now 12th at Anaheim 2] so I guess you can see that I’m progressing. The first round was a little bit of a headache, the second round was much better, and then round three I was really starting to ride like myself. We still have quite a bit of racing left so I’m trying to be there at the end. I feel like I’m riding pretty good, but this class is pretty stacked so it’s tough. You’ve got to be on your A game every time you race with these boys. I’m definitely starting to show my potential and looking forward to each round.

In terms of goals then that you set for yourself coming into the season, do you feel like you’ve already hit some of those marks already?

A little bit, just because last year was such a headache. I mean, I still expect more out of myself, I think the team does too. But I’m just trying to be as good as I can every weekend but safe and make it all the way to round 17. There’s already two guys out so, yeah, I think the next few rounds I’m going to start really getting up there. I guess we’ll see.

Talking about bike setup or maybe even yourself, what kinds of things do you feel you’ve really improved on through these first few rounds?

Just confidence. Really the bike’s been pretty… I haven’t really touched the bike honestly! Maybe a little shock change but the bike has been really good, it’s just more of a mental state. So, every round I’ve been getting more confident and that’s the key to our sport.