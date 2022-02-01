Quote from the Paddock

Eli Tomac | 1st in 450SX

“It was a solid night. We have been improving every weekend, and we put ourselves in the game tonight with that start. It’s so nice when your work during the week pays off. I executed a good start in the main and was riding well; I was just consistent tonight and felt solid everywhere. It’s really cool how we’ve been improving every week, and now we’re on the podium and leave with the red plate. We are going to keep improving, keep getting better, and with a little bit of fine-tuning, we’ll be there. Consistency is going to be key this season, and we’re going to try and keep it going.”

Jason Anderson | 2nd in 450SX

“To come away with second tonight was solid. I felt a bit off all day and that led to a few mistakes in the heat race which set me back as far as gate pick. When it came time for the Main Event, I knew I could put it all together aboard my KX™450SR and fight for a win on this track. I made the most of the start and came out of the first turn about fifth. I executed a few really quick passes to get out front and was leading the race until I mistimed that triple-triple line after the finish. I was able to get the rhythm clean the rest of the race and my speed was strong throughout. It’s nice to have a podium finish tonight, I just have a few things to clean up to improve for next weekend.”

Chase Sexton | 3rd in 450SX

“I felt really good tonight. This weekend the whoops section of the track was unpredictable and had a lot of edges, but I feel like I managed them well. The track was good though. I had fun all day. It was a pretty technical track especially with a long set of whoops and a long rhythm section that was pretty tough. It was nice to have a long lap time and not so many laps in the main event though. My bike felt good all day but it’s an ongoing process; I just have to be better. I stalled my bike once but only lost a second or so. Eli [Tomac] and Jason [Anderson] were riding really good, but I expect to be in the mix with the frontrunners this year. Last year I learned a lot so I’m trying not to make those mistakes I made last year. I want to be on the podium every weekend and racing with these guys. I just have to get better for next weekend.”

Dylan Ferrandis | 4th in 450SX

“We had a really challenging track, but I was feeling good on the bike, and the lap times were great all day. I finally got a good start in the heat race, which I was really happy about, and finished third. In the main event, I went on the outside, which wasn’t ideal, but I didn’t really have a nice spot on the inside. It was an okay start, but I got pinched in the first turn and was pretty far back in position. Then I just charged the best I could, made many passes, and finished fourth. The bike is good, and I felt strong in the whoops, so there are a lot of positives from today, but after the podium last week, I wish I would have finished on the box again. This season, the competition is tough, so it’s not always easy. I just gave everything I had, and fourth was my position today.”

Said Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:

“Honestly, the whole day was good. Earlier this morning, I felt really positive about how the day and night were going to go. This whole season, we’ve been executing during the day and not executing at night, and today we changed that. Both guys had an amazing start in the heat race. Eli had a good start in the main, and although Dylan’s start was average, he came through the pack like a madman. He had a really good chance to finish on the podium but kind of got a little stagnant behind Malcolm (Stewart) for a few laps. He pushed past that to finish fourth and gain some points. Eli rode a flawless race. He did everything he needed to do and executed above 100%, and the results showed.”

Malcolm Stewart | 5th in 450SX

“We were struggling a little bit in practice but we really turned the night around once the gate dropped for racing. In the Main Event, I got a really good start – we're slowly starting to get these starts now and I'm really excited about that. I know that we're P5 but we're still in the fight and we'll be ready to go for Phoenix – it's the Triple Crown baby! I'm excited for this one, it's one of my favorite races and it’s always a good time. I love the stadium and just love the vibes there, so I'm really looking forward to it.”