It’s not a lot of data, but it’s enough. Four rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross have shown three riders stepping up to a sustained, relentless pace, and those three just grabbed the podium spots at the last round on Saturday in Anaheim. Those riders are Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Jason Anderson. This series tends to take shape quite quickly, from the first two rounds that are usually fluid to a more firm pattern over the next three. By round five, it’s rare to see a rider make massive gains. If anyone is going to catch this trio, they will have to do it quickly.

Going into A2, each of these three had their bonafide traits proven already. Tomac simply did it with numbers, as he held the points lead. He also held the promise of more, because while Tomac wasn’t amazing at the first three, he usually gets better after the first few rounds. He was on a new bike and team that needed some fine tuning. Could Tomac improve what he had at round three? Seemed likely, and he showed that at round four, where he was complete control of the proceedings. He didn’t dominate qualifying, and he didn’t lead every lap, but it never looked out of reach, and never looked that difficult to get.

Sexton and Anderson didn’t have the points numbers like Tomac, but they had lots of speed and the coulda’ shoulda’ wouldas. Sexton biffed it while challenging for the lead at Anaheim 1. He was off in the whoops at round two, made changes for round three and won it. Anderson got knocked down by Justin Barcia at round one and his radiator cost him spots at round three. Riding-wise, Anderson is good enough for fantastic 2-1-2-2 finishes, and Sexton has been on-pace with the fastest riders at three of the four races.