The List: Clean Sweeps

February 1, 2022 2:30pm
by:

When Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing riders Eli Tomac and Christian Craig won their respective classes last Saturday night in Anaheim, they handed Yamaha the brand’s first clean supercross sweep since Justin Barcia and Justin Cooper did it in 2020. That got us wondering just how often a single brand takes home all the marbles on any given night. Well, it turns out it’s actually pretty common, thanks largely to the twin firepower provided through the years by Tomac on a KX450 and the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad in the 250 class.

Since brand sweeps are so common, that prompted us to dig a little deeper to find out when the last time teammates actually pulled off a double win. That's what Tomac and Craig did at Anaheim 1. That, we learned, is incredibly rare these days, due in part to multiple factory 450 and 250 efforts existing in different teams. And even when Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing pilots Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne both won supercross titles in 2018, they still didn’t happen to win races on the same night!

Excluding the recent wins from Tomac and Craig, you have to go all the way back to 2015 to find the most recent example of teammates bringing both trophies back to the same pits—Ryan Dungey and Marvin Musquin did six times for Red Bull KTM that year. We marked down every race in which a brand has won in both classes since 2015 in the list below. The rarity of actual teammates making it happen speaks to just how monumental of a night it was for Star Racing last Saturday in Anaheim.

2022

Anaheim 2 – Yamaha (Both Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha)
Eli Tomac, Christian Craig

  • Eli Tomac Align Media
  • Christian Craig Align Media

2021

Daytona – Kawasaki
Eli Tomac, Cameron McAdoo

2020

Anaheim 1 – Yamaha
Justin Barcia, Justin Cooper 

Atlanta – Honda
Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton

Daytona – Kawasaki
Eli Tomac, Garrett Marchbanks

2019

Anaheim 1 – Yamaha
Justin Barcia, Colt Nichols

Anaheim 2 – KTM
Cooper Webb, Shane McElrath

San Diego – Kawasaki
Eli Tomac, Adam Cianciarulo

Denver – Kawasaki
Eli Tomac, Adam Cianciarulo

Detroit – Kawasaki
Eli Tomac, Austin Forkner

Daytona – Kawasaki
Eli Tomac, Austin Forkner

Nashville – Kawasaki
Eli Tomac, Martin Davalos

  • Eli Tomac Rich Shepherd
  • Martin Davalos Rich Shepherd

2018

Anaheim 1 – KTM
Marvin Musquin, Shane McElrath

Anaheim 2 – Kawasaki
Eli Tomac, Joey Savatgy

Tampa – Kawasaki
Eli Tomac, Austin Forkner

Salt Lake City – KTM
Marvin Musquin, Shane McElrath

Las Vegas – Kawasaki
Eli Tomac, Adam Cianciarulo

2017

Glendale – Kawasaki
Eli Tomac, Justin Hill

Oakland – Kawasaki
Eli Tomac, Justin Hill

Minneapolis – Kawasaki
Eli Tomac, Joey Savatgy

Daytona – Kawasaki
Eli Tomac, Adam Cianciarulo

  • Eli Tomac Rich Shepherd
  • Adam Cianciarulo celebrating his Daytona victory with Joey Savatgy and his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. Rich Shepherd

2016

None

2015

Oakland – Honda
Trey Canard, Malcolm Stewart

Arlington – KTM (Both Red Bull KTM)
Ryan Dungey, Marvin Musquin

Atlanta 2 – KTM (Both Red Bull KTM)
Ryan Dungey, Marvin Musquin

Daytona – KTM (Both Red Bull KTM)
Ryan Dungey, Marvin Musquin

Indianapolis – KTM (Both Red Bull KTM)
Ryan Dungey, Marvin Musquin

Detroit – Honda
Eli Tomac, Justin Bogle

St. Louis – KTM (Both Red Bull KTM)
Ryan Dungey, Marvin Musquin

Las Vegas – KTM (Both Red Bull KTM)
Ryan Dungey, Marvin Musquin

  • Marvin Musquin Simon Cudby
  • Ryan Dungey Simon Cudby
