Lots to unpack from the Anaheim 2 Supercross. Eli Tomac scored the win, inching away from Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton, which is a reverse from last weekend’s San Diego race, where Sexton pulled away and Anderson passed Tomac. At least through the first four races, these three riders have proven themselves the cream of the 2022 crop in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

So that’s one topic: what was different for Sexton and Anderson compared to San Diego? They talked about that in the post-race press conference. Also, Anderson had to address his brutal knockdown of Ken Roczen early in the main event. Here’s what they had to say:

The track seemed to get a little more treacherous, especially in the main event. What adjustments did you have to make mid main event when the track started to go away a little bit there?

Jason Anderson: To be honest, all day I kind of felt like I wasn’t on it. But to be honest, in the main for a few laps there I was riding really good. The whoops section, I feel like it wasn’t necessarily a full-blown whoops section. It was kind of like a little rhythm, because we’d blitz and then hop out at the end. I would try and catch onto lines and stuff like that, but the track had a couple edges that could catch you off-guard. In the rhythms there were some smooth lines and some ruts, and if you landed in them sometimes your bike could go either way. In the heat race that happened to me. I jumped off the track and I went from third to seventh in the heat race. So, the track was just a little sneaky, I guess you could say.

Can you take us through that pass on Kenny?

I went on the inside of him in the sand and I just kind of went for it. It ended up not so well. I don’t want to be that guy, but I’m that guy tonight. I’ve got to maybe not look at the Instagram too much because we’re going to be getting some heat.