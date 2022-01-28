Talking about simplifying things, what’s the difference between having cryptocurrency and just having cash in the bank?

Cash in the bank is obviously regulated by the banking industry and statutes in the United States. There’s actually very little difference in terms of the form it takes. When you look at the balance on your bank account, it’s a digital balance. There’s no real dollars there. It’s zeros and ones on a network. The bank controls that from a central database. Banks have their own databases, and your information is localized there. One bank doesn’t know what your balance in another bank is. Cryptocurrencies are similar. There’s a balance on a network, but it’s decentralized. The information is public to anyone in the world. Anyone can see a balance, but they don’t know who owns it. One is centralized and run by a bank, one is decentralized and is run autonomously by software. The software is the only governing entity in that process. The networks give you the ability to transfer value to anyone in the world at any time, anywhere, with no intermediary controlling the access.

Racer X’s Takeaway: Don’t think of cryptocurrency as simply a form of currency. It’s a global network that allows you to make and receive payments anywhere, probably not unlike how you do it with your current bank. It’s just not run by the banking system. It also allows for anonymity, if that’s important to you.

You mentioned volatility. Why does the value of cryptocurrency fluctuate?

When you look at what most cryptocurrency networks are, they’re just the ability to make a payment. What they call the native coin, in the case of Bitcoin, there’s only one coin that exists on that network. It’s total speculation as to its value. Think of it as musical chairs. When the music is going and people are continually putting more chairs into the circle, there are new players coming in speculating on whether or not they want to buy a new chair in that game, or buy a chair that exists, it’s up to them what it’s worth. The value of the chair is whatever they’re willing to pay.

There’s no real tie to what it costs to produce a Bitcoin. You sell it for a certain amount, and people may pay more to get access to the Bitcoin that’s highly inflated compared to what everyone else paid for it. When a bunch of people are rushing in, prices run up. When people aren’t rushing onto the network, there’s no support and the price comes down. That’s where the volatility comes from. It’s pure speculation, you’re just trying to get a digital address on a network with value. It depends on how bad someone wants an address on the network. Stability, and getting more people involved, is really what SmartFi is all about. We developed a process, and our token actually has a structure that makes it more stable. We have some major innovations we’ve developed.

Racer X’s Takeaway: This one is a little tricky. Access to the network, be it Bitcon, Ethereum, SmartFi, whatever it is, is really where the value comes from. The more important it is to people to be able to use a network, the more valuable the currency of that network will be. Think of it like real estate. If a lot of people want to live in a specific area, the value of homes there increases.