SmartFi Becomes The Official Cryptocurrency Platform of Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The following is a press release from Feld Entertainment/Monster Energy Supercross:

Orem, Utah—SmartFi, the open lending cryptocurrency platform, which launched in July 2021 and successfully completed a token launch of the SmartFi token (SMTF), has become the first ever official cryptocurrency platform of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Through this first-of-its-kind partnership with Supercross, SmartFi will be educating fans on crypto and providing them “SmartStrategies”, exclusive offers and experiences. The SmartFi brand will be prominently featured within Supercross television broadcasts, social channels and live event streaming. SmartFi and Supercross will also be running a $30,000 cryptocurrency U.S national sweepstake to provide a special Supercross experience for a few lucky fans.

There are a number of over-indexes between Supercross fans and cryptocurrency markets, which support the partnership. According to surveys conducted by an external market research and data analytics firm, YouGov, 61% of Supercross fans and attendees identify as consumers who are likely to use crypto. Supercross fans are also 80% more likely than the US national average to agree "Cryptocurrencies are the future of online financial transactions." Many Supercross fans are entrepreneurs and owners of small businesses.

SmartFi CEO Aaron Tilton is an active Motocross competitor, has competed at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship in 2019 and regularly competes in the RMX Series, an amateur circuit around his home state of Utah, for which he was formerly a state legislator. Tilton took up the sport in 2010 at the age of 38 when his then six-year-old son, Gabe rode a neighbor’s motorcycle and decided to give it a go himself.

SmartFi CEO Aaron Tilton commented: “Supercross and SmartFi are a natural fit; the independent minded fans who watch Supercross, some of whom own their businesses are exactly the sort of people who want to make their own decisions about their money. We created SmartFi to make cryptocurrency financial tools accessible to the average person and we think it will be attractive to Supercross fans. Supercross is a big family and we have that same ethos at SmartFi.”

“We are very pleased to welcome SmartFi to Supercross. SmartFi was founded by Supercross fans and we are excited to partner with an organization that has a passion for the sport,” said Jeff Bialosky, Senior Vice President of Global Partnership at Feld Entertainment.

SmartFi offers both Defi and Cefi functionality with easy-to-use financial tools to earn, trade, and lend crypto. The platform includes four main products: SmartInterest (crypto savings platform), SmartLoan (crypto lending platform), SmartTrade (CEX aggregator), SmartExchange (centralized exchange), and SmartDEX (decentralized exchange).

SmartFi was founded by a team of former energy and finance experts, who were working to aid crypto miners with their energy needs. They saw an opportunity for an accessible decentralized finance platform to enable investors to weather bear-market volatility, act as a store of value, and access loans. In December 2021, SmartFi completed a token sale which raised over $10m and saw their token increase in value by 348% to date.

About SmartFi:

SmartFi is an open finance platform for cryptocurrency which includes decentralized and centralized solutions with a built-in fiat gateway. It offers a suite of services including, decentralized exchange, centralized exchange, cryptocurrency-backed lending, coin interest accounts, institutional trading desk.

SmartFi, a DBA of Power Block Coin LLC is registered as a Money Service Business (“MSB”) with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”) under the registration number 31000178271453. SmartFi.com.