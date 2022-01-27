The next 90-degree, right-hand corner is where home plate would be during an Angels game. It also sets up for an interesting rhythm section. I am torn on how riders will tackle this section, but I think that tripling over the first tabletop is the way to go. As crazy as it sounds, I think it makes sense to double the next two jumps because of how they are built, then triple and possibly quad into the next berm. The challenging part of predicting this rhythm section is that one small change to one singular jump can change the entire process. This whole straightaway plays out based on angles of certain jumps. Change just one and the plan changes, too.

The next section is comprised of eight similarly built jumps. The second-to-last jump is a little taller, but I don’t think it will change the thought process. The likely line will be 3-3-2. I could see some 250s opting for a 2-3-3 if the corner becomes rutty. That could also be a line for late in the 450 main event as the track deteriorates.

The first of two whoops sections is up next and if 2022 stays on trend, buckle up. Dirt Wurx has made some of the toughest whoops the series has seen in years. With two sets on the A2 track layout, it could be a challenging night for some. Exiting the whoops, riders will rail through a right-hand sand corner and across the mechanics’ area. That sideways crossing of the start straight doubles back after a bowl berm and sets up for a tight 90-degree corner before the finish line. The interesting aspect of this will be on the decision making process. If a rider is in tight formation behind another, he could easily just cut across and block the lead rider’s line as he goes outside to build speed for the finish line jump. Will it ruin the entire next lap because they must roll the finish line? Yes. Would it result in a pass? Also, yes. Look for desperation moves to be made here, especially in qualifying.

The next section is a bit unique as riders will land from the finish line and bend over the start straight yet again but are greeted by a stand-alone standard supercross triple. Watch for riders to scrub this triple for everything they have in hopes of staying low and fast into the next bowl berm.

Exiting said bowl berm fires riders into the second whoops section and arguably the best passing zone on the track. The fast entrance and plentiful room on the exit will allow riders to set up a pass in multiple ways. If they aren’t able to fully execute a pass in the whoops, the distance to the next bowl berm opens up every opportunity for a block pass. Watch for the whoop masters to utilize this section to their advantage each and every lap.

The next bowl berm provides a chance to double back into the first rhythm lane and onto lap two.