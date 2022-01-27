Do you believe things in your career would have gone differently if you'd won that championship?

Yeah, it could have. We were talking to Tyler Keefe at TLD a little bit. At the time they were on Honda, which would have been a really good fit. They wanted me to stay amateur another year. I had a deal on the table from JAB Motorsports. I wanted to start making some money and I saw the offer. I wanted to go pro so I jumped on it. I think if I'd won the championship TK would have probably had more interest in me. Looking back, Shane McElrath got that ride.

You went pro in 2013 and entered your rookie season of supercross, how did that go?

It was tough. I only got to race one supercross because I broke my wrist going into the season. Then my home race of Houston was around the corner. I only had two weeks of prep and almost made the main in my first SX ever. That gave me a sense of hope.

You injured your wrist again in 2014 in Atlanta. What do you think led to these injuries? Was it lack of experience?

I really had no time as an amateur in supercross. It was like, "I'm young so I'm sending it." And I had confidence where I believed I should be a top 10 guy and prove people wrong. Kind of just being young and dumb.

When you were a rookie and watching the 'A' group out in practice, did you see the rhythms they are doing and say to yourself, "I need to try that?"

Back then I would see them do it and there was no hesitation, I'm doing that immediately. That's why I crashed in Atlanta. Literally the second lap of free practice I tried hitting a triple I saw dudes hitting in the 'A' practice and I came up short.

In 2015 you took the year off after a huge crash at Cycle Ranch in Texas. You fractured your skull. Talk about that.

Man, it was crazy. It was at a big pro-purse race around Thanksgiving. It was a night race. There was this giant dumb jump right off the start. It was two tabletops that the A class riders were jumping from the first onto the second. I thought it'd be a good idea to rip the holeshot and send them. The lights weren't very good, and I didn't see the dozer edge in the dirt and that ledge ripped my feet off the pegs. Right off the lip of this 80' jump I went straight superman to my head. I remember thinking I was gonna die. Luckily my head landed on the top of the table. That's what saved my life.