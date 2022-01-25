Watch: Monster Energy Supercross Closer Than Ever Through Three Rounds

The 450SX class title race has never been closer. Through three rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, just 14 points separate the top 10, which is the closest margin ever after three rounds. With only seven points separating the top eight, the championship fight could be heading in any direction as we begin to move into the middle of the series.

Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, and Chase Sexton now each have race victories, eight different riders have occupied nine podium spots, and seemingly every rider has now had a "bad" round. Through it all, Eli Tomac is leading the championship with 6-4-2 scores and holds the red plate earlier than he's ever had it in Monster Energy Supercross. Things really are as close as they can be!

Video courtesy of Feld Entertainment.

