Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Michael Mosiman
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 29
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 5
Articles
Full Schedule

2022 MXGP Schedule Updates

January 26, 2022 12:00pm | by:
2022 MXGP Schedule Updates

The following press release if from Infront Moto Racing:

MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing is excited to share the updated calendar for the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship.

Several updates have been made to ensure the smooth running of the upcoming racing season that will see MXGP head back overseas, as well as to some favorite venues that were not on the calendar in the last two years.

The main changes include the MXGP of Lombardia taking place on the 5/6 March, followed by the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina which will return to the beloved Villa La Angostura venue on the 19/20 of March, as well as the MXGP of Portugal which will make an appearance on the racing calendar on the 2/3 April, after missing a GP in the last two years.

Furthermore, the venues for the upcoming MXGP of Indonesia and MXGP of Jakarta have also been confirmed and will head to Samota – Sumbawa and Jakarta during the last weekend of June and the beginning of July.

The rest of the calendar remains the same, with only one TBA event remaining on the 17/18 September before the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Redbud.

In addition, Infront Moto Racing is excited to announce that the 2022 Junior Motocross World Championship will take place in Vantaa, Finland on the 27/28 of August.

Take a look at the updated calendar below:

* all times

2022 MXGP Schedule

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now