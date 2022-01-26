2022 MXGP Schedule Updates
The following press release if from Infront Moto Racing:
MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing is excited to share the updated calendar for the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship.
Several updates have been made to ensure the smooth running of the upcoming racing season that will see MXGP head back overseas, as well as to some favorite venues that were not on the calendar in the last two years.
The main changes include the MXGP of Lombardia taking place on the 5/6 March, followed by the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina which will return to the beloved Villa La Angostura venue on the 19/20 of March, as well as the MXGP of Portugal which will make an appearance on the racing calendar on the 2/3 April, after missing a GP in the last two years.
Furthermore, the venues for the upcoming MXGP of Indonesia and MXGP of Jakarta have also been confirmed and will head to Samota – Sumbawa and Jakarta during the last weekend of June and the beginning of July.
The rest of the calendar remains the same, with only one TBA event remaining on the 17/18 September before the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Redbud.
In addition, Infront Moto Racing is excited to announce that the 2022 Junior Motocross World Championship will take place in Vantaa, Finland on the 27/28 of August.
Take a look at the updated calendar below:
2022 MXGP Schedule
- MXGPMXGP of Great Britain EMX125, EMX Open Races
Sunday, February 206:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Lombardia EMX250, WMX Races
Sunday, March 66:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Patagonia-Argetina Sunday, March 206:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Portugal EMX250, WMX Races
Sunday, April 36:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Trentino (Italy) EMX125, EMX Open Races
Sunday, April 106:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Latvia EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, April 246:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of MFR EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, May 16:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sardegna (Italy) EMX250, WMX Races
Sunday, May 156:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Spain EMX125, WMX
Sunday, May 2912:30 PM
- MXGPMonster Energy MXGP of France EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, June 56:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Germany EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, June 126:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Indonesia Sunday, June 266:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Jakarta (Indonesia) Sunday, July 36:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Czech Republic EMX2T, EMX65, EMX85 Races
Sunday, July 176:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Flanders (Belgium) EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, July 2410:15 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sweden EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, August 76:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Finland EMX125, EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, August 146:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Charente Martime (France) EMX250, WMX Races
Sunday, August 216:00 AM
- MXGPBitci MXGP of Turkey EMX Open, WMX Races
Sunday, September 46:00 AM
- MXGP