Morning Report
Welcome to America's finest city for Round 3 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. It's great to be back in downtown San Diego where the weather will be perfect and the dirt will be hard packed! Another thing to keep an eye on for tonight's action in San Diego is that it's military appreciation night and teams and riders will be decked out in military themed colors nearly across the board. Here's a quick glance at a some of the setups we've seen thus far.
Aside from the military theme this evening, privateer Jerry Robin seems to just be stoked to be in San Diego as he has come prepared with a San Diego Padres themed setup. From his uniform matching Canvas gear to a brown and gold look with his bike graphics, Robin will also catch a few eyes today.
The racing in both classes has been great through two rounds but it's particularly close in the 450SX class. With nearly every rider seemingly having one good and one bad round so far, the top nine are still just 10 points apart. Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson have each won races but it's actually a consistent Justin Barcia who is riding back to back podiums to the points lead thus far. Round 3 could be a make or break round for getting the ball rolling for a lot of title hopefuls.
In the 250SX class, the unfortunate news came down this week that Seth Hammaker, who is currently second in the standings, crashed earlier this week and will miss quite a bit of time. He explained that he had ruptured his spleen in the crash and fractured two vertebrae in his lower back. Get well soon Seth.
Christian Craig carries two straight race victories into San Diego this weekend and the burden has been placed on the rest of the field to stop the momentum. Perhaps the man who could do it is Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence who has a third and a second through two rounds. With the attrition in the class kicking up though, Lawrence will need to make some inroads on Craig quickly as the likelihood Craig has a bad race outside of the top five at this point is rather slim.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|52
|2
|
Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|44
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|44
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|36
|5
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|35
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|42
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|39
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|39
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|37
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|36
So we're just about set to get the day underway in San Diego as free practice groups will be hitting the track shortly. Follow along all day with us here at Racer X and be sure to catch Race Day Live and the night show by viewing the broadcast schedule below:
FREE PRACTICE
As the free practice sessions began on the day, the sun was shining all around the track meaning the track would dry out quickly. As the day goes on, the section before the finish line jump will be the first to become shaded and could help keep a few of the sections better off with moisture in the dirt, but the whoops will be in the sun until the sun goes down which means they will likely stay hard and dry throughout the day.
Jalek Swoll, who is back in action after suffering a concussion and some bruising in his frightening heat race crash in Anaheim, led the field around early in the 250A group. Points leader Christian Craig quickly went to the front of the train and to the top of the board as well. That has been typical of Craig this season is getting out front early in practice and qualifying to allow himself to maximize track space.
Hunter Lawrence shot into second place early on but was still a second and a half down of the pace that Craig was setting early on. The whoops are quite long today with 13 total whoops and Craig nearly made them look like another straightaway on the track. Craig then lowered his time down to a 49.848 to become the first rider to go sub-50 seconds early on in the day. Lawrence then fired back with a 50.506 of his own as the Australian was starting to figure out the track.
In the end, it would be Craig who would remain on top with his early time followed by Lawrence and Michael Mosiman.
In the 450SX A group, Alex Martin ran into some early troubles when he went down in the whoops. It’s unclear if the bike had a malfunction that caused him to go down or if the crash caused something to go wrong but Alex was left on the sidelines for the rest of the session as his rear tire was completely locked up.
As for the times, the early front man was Jason Anderson who was also working on some unique lines. For nearly a full lap, Anderson tucked to the inside in all the 90-degree corners and did wildly different rhythm lanes trying to figure out if any of them were faster. He ultimately went back to the main lines, but some of those insides could come into play later in the day.
His Monster Energy Kawasaki teammate Adam Cianciarulo shot to the top of the board with a low 49.3 and had a nice buffer on the rest of the field in times. The next closest for a while was Chase Sexton at a 49.7 but Cianciarulo held the top spot for some time.
Anderson tried to fire back last in the session but was only good enough for second fastest as he tipped Chase Sexton’s time but one hundredth of a second. So Cianciarulo topped Free Practice from Anderson, Sexton, Eli Tomac, and Malcolm Stewart.
FIRST QUALIFYING SESSIONS
As the first officially time qualifying sessions got underway in San Diego, the attention was once again on Christian Craig to see whether he would continue his strong form from free practice. Unlike in free practice, Craig let the whole field go instead looking for clean air at the back of the pack.
Vince Friese led the group around in 250A with Michael Mosiman giving early chase. Mosiman was the first mark in the armor a week ago for Craig as the GasGas man was fastest in Q1 in Oakland before Craig eventually took back the top spot in the second session.
Craig set the early pace, though his times were a bit off what he had put down in free practice. Garrett Marchbanks was second fastest early on as he crept into the mid-50 second range with Michael Mosiman just a few tenths behind him in third.
Hunter Lawrence briefly held the top time before Craig laid down a burner to just miss hitting the 48-second mark with a 49.103. A key difference from Craig’s free practice lap was going inside before the lone SX triple down the first base line. He likely saved a few tenths of a second just right there.
Craig upped the ante right at the end to dip into those 48s with a 48.889. He ended the session on top from Hunter Lawrence and Michael Mosiman again.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Christian Craig
|48.8890
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|49.7230
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|49.8570
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|50.2070
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|50.2830
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
The 450A group hit the track next with championship leader Justin Barcia jumping out front of the train early. Malcolm Stewart found his way to the top of the sheets in the early stages but was quickly pipped by Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo. Similar to the 250 group before them, times were a bit off the free practice pace in the first few minutes but were quickly dropping.
Jason Anderson then went fastest with a 49.420 to clear Tomac by about three tenths of a second. Just like a week ago, Anderson also had a fall in the first qualifying session when he tipped over down by the home plate turn. He would be fine to continue on.
Suddenly Marvin Musquin shot to the top of the leaderboard with a 49.170. The veteran Frenchman appears to have a newfound comfort level in the whoops with his new 2022 KTM 450SX-F Factory Edition and was showing solid speed in them throughout the session. He was knocked off the top spot moments after claiming it though as Chase Sexton became the first 450 rider to dip into the 48’s with a 48.784.
Jason Anderson wouldn’t let Sexton keep it for long though as he put in a 48.678 to nab the top spot by a tenth. The track was starting to reach its limit to a degree as it simply was coming down to hitting your marks and having an excellent run through the whoops to find speed. Dean Wilson had a crash right at the end of the session in the whoops, but he was able to gingerly get back on his bike and ride away. Anderson topped the session from Sexton and Marvin Musquin in the end.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason Anderson
|48.6780
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|2
|Chase Sexton
|48.7840
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|48.9410
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|49.0490
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|49.0880
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F