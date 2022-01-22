FREE PRACTICE

As the free practice sessions began on the day, the sun was shining all around the track meaning the track would dry out quickly. As the day goes on, the section before the finish line jump will be the first to become shaded and could help keep a few of the sections better off with moisture in the dirt, but the whoops will be in the sun until the sun goes down which means they will likely stay hard and dry throughout the day.

Jalek Swoll, who is back in action after suffering a concussion and some bruising in his frightening heat race crash in Anaheim, led the field around early in the 250A group. Points leader Christian Craig quickly went to the front of the train and to the top of the board as well. That has been typical of Craig this season is getting out front early in practice and qualifying to allow himself to maximize track space.

Hunter Lawrence shot into second place early on but was still a second and a half down of the pace that Craig was setting early on. The whoops are quite long today with 13 total whoops and Craig nearly made them look like another straightaway on the track. Craig then lowered his time down to a 49.848 to become the first rider to go sub-50 seconds early on in the day. Lawrence then fired back with a 50.506 of his own as the Australian was starting to figure out the track.

In the end, it would be Craig who would remain on top with his early time followed by Lawrence and Michael Mosiman.