Forget what you saw at Anaheim 1, because Oakland, California's round two of Monster Energy Supercross saw many riders who were up front at round one get shuffled to the back. That meant riders who had trouble last week had their revenge this week.

The Oakland win went to...wait for it...Jason Anderson! This is his first win since 2018 and his first as a member of Monster Energy Kawasaki. Anderson was knocked down last week by Justin Barcia, which ruined a potential podium finish. He topped Red Bull KTM's Aaron Plessinger, who struggled last week also, as they finished ninth (Plessinger) and tenth. Justin Barcia was third, making him the only rider with two podiums this year and he holds the points lead on the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull/GasGas machine.

Last week's winner, Ken Roczen, went down on his Honda HRC machine and finished 13th. Cooper Webb had an off night and took seventh after grabbing second last week.