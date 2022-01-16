Weege Show: Oakland Recap

The trend of riders retiring early in supercross and motocross is officially over. Jason Weigandt talks round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross from Oakland, won by veterans Jason Anderson and Christian Craig. Both riders talk about how much they love the sport and love riding dirt bikes, and that they don't want to stop anytime soon. The Weege Show is presented by Race Tech Gold Valves. Make your suspension better with Race Tech!

