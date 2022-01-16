Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 22
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 29
Articles
Weege Show: Oakland Recap

January 16, 2022 4:15am | by:

The trend of riders retiring early in supercross and motocross is officially over. Jason Weigandt talks round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross from Oakland, won by veterans Jason Anderson and Christian Craig. Both riders talk about how much they love the sport and love riding dirt bikes, and that they don't want to stop anytime soon. The Weege Show is presented by Race Tech Gold Valves. Make your suspension better with Race Tech!

Go to RaceTech.com and make your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance and more traction.

Read Now
