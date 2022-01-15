Ryder DiFrancesco Wins 250SX Futures Main Event at Oakland Supercross
The 250SX Futures program has returned to Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2022, this time with a sole focus on the 250SX Futures class. Today at the second round Oakland Supercross, the first of six regional 250SX Futures main events took place. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Team Green Kawasaki amateur Ryder DiFrancesco took the top qualifying spot on Friday and then repeated his performance today as he topped the qualifying session for top gate pick for the main event. The main event, where riders were on the same track that the pros are competing on tonight, was a six-minute plus one lap race.
250SX Futures - Friday Overall Qualifying
250SX Futures - Saturday Qualifying for Gate Pick
250SX Futures - Saturday Main Event
When the main event dropped, DiFrancesco holeshot and was untouched, leading all seven laps before taking the race win with a big whip and a 32.574-second gap. Nicholas Nisbet (Honda) took second place, Dylan Cunha (Kawasaki) finished third, Blake Ashley (Yamaha) finished fourth, and Luis Macias (TM) rounded out the top five.
The way the program works in 2022, the top four from the six regional main event races (DiFrancesco, Nisbet, Cunha, and Ashley from today) are qualified to race the finale at the Salt Lake City Supercross on May 7, 2022, where 24 total riders will compete for the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship.