Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX LCQ
  1. Alex Martin
  2. Josh Hill
  3. Justin Starling
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Ryder DiFrancesco
  2. Nicholas Nisbet
  3. Dylan Cunha
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 22
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 29
Articles
Full Schedule

Ryder DiFrancesco Wins 250SX Futures Main Event at Oakland Supercross

January 15, 2022 7:35pm
Ryder DiFrancesco Wins 250SX Futures Main Event at Oakland Supercross

The 250SX Futures program has returned to Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2022, this time with a sole focus on the 250SX Futures class. Today at the second round Oakland Supercross, the first of six regional 250SX Futures main events took place. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Team Green Kawasaki amateur Ryder DiFrancesco took the top qualifying spot on Friday and then repeated his performance today as he topped the qualifying session for top gate pick for the main event. The main event, where riders were on the same track that the pros are competing on tonight, was a six-minute plus one lap race.

250SX Futures - Friday Overall Qualifying

250SX Futures - Saturday Qualifying for Gate Pick

250SX Futures - Saturday Main Event

When the main event dropped, DiFrancesco holeshot and was untouched, leading all seven laps before taking the race win with a big whip and a 32.574-second gap. Nicholas Nisbet (Honda) took second place, Dylan Cunha (Kawasaki) finished third, Blake Ashley (Yamaha) finished fourth, and Luis Macias (TM) rounded out the top five.

The way the program works in 2022, the top four from the six regional main event races (DiFrancesco, Nisbet, Cunha, and Ashley from today) are qualified to race the finale at the Salt Lake City Supercross on May 7, 2022, where 24 total riders will compete for the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship.

