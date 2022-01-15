Ryder DiFrancesco Wins 250SX Futures Main Event at Oakland Supercross

250SX Futures - Saturday Main Event

When the main event dropped, DiFrancesco holeshot and was untouched, leading all seven laps before taking the race win with a big whip and a 32.574-second gap. Nicholas Nisbet (Honda) took second place, Dylan Cunha (Kawasaki) finished third, Blake Ashley (Yamaha) finished fourth, and Luis Macias (TM) rounded out the top five.

The way the program works in 2022, the top four from the six regional main event races (DiFrancesco, Nisbet, Cunha, and Ashley from today) are qualified to race the finale at the Salt Lake City Supercross on May 7, 2022, where 24 total riders will compete for the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship.