Round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes us to Oakland, California. The bay area stop is a popular one and draws fans from up and down the West Coast. While the stadium might be on the aged end of the spectrum, the racing is usually nothing less than spectacular. Oakland’s dirt often offers great traction and allows riders to get aggressive. Being round two is also a much-needed exhale from the pressure cooker that is Anaheim 1. We may get a more realistic picture of who is going to make 2022 a step forward in their process. There is simply too much chaos at the opener for me to take the results at face value. Oakland can help paint the picture that the rest of the series may bring.

Dirty Little Secrets

The start in Oakland is similar to what we saw at round one. It’s a short chute located in the middle of the racetrack. The first corner is a long left hander but flows into the outside lane of the track in a more traditional manner than last week. The first rhythm section is fairly straight forward with either a wheelie-double-triple (wheelie over the first bump or simply roll over it), or some may be relegated to a slower 2-2-2.

A bowl berm (with net) fires riders into the first whoops section of the Oakland course. With the whoops being so quick after the start, watch for riders like Christian Craig try to make quick passes if they aren’t immediately out front. With a bowl berm on the exit of the whoops, block passes will likely be common as well, especially with the finish line jump immediately after.

A long sandy left-hand corner will surely fill riders’ goggles with sand as they look to cross back over the start (and past the mechanics’ area). A combination of six jumps are up next and to make things more interesting, they slowly curve left in their trajectory. Logic would say that going 3-3 would make the most sense here but with the curvature, I’m thinking it will be trickier than it looks on paper.