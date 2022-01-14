Phil Nicoletti is prepping to race the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 250SX East Region with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team. For now though, “Filthy” Phil is going to answer some questions as he continues to pound out laps down at the ClubMX facility.

Got a question for Phil Nicoletti? Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Phil, you know someone has to ask you about Marv/Mookie, Barcia/Anderson, and Mookie/Anderson from all that carnage on Saturday. What’s your take? Crash and Burn

C&B,

Let the tempers RIP!!! The one I feel bad for is Anderson. Normally he is pretty crafty and smart with that style of game, but the 21 was 0-2 on the night! I have a feeling he won’t deal with that shit this weekend. The Barcia/Anderson was whatever to me. They were going for a podium. Yeah, it’s sucks for Anderson, but I think he knows that’s part of it even though it’s shitty. I think Mookie could have gave Anderson a little more room for it just being a heat race. I also don’t think it was a “take out”. I think he just got him up to the point that he had nowhere else to go.

Now for the MOOK VS MARV WWF MATCH! I love when dudes get into it. That’s the whole point of competition. Emotion makes sports so great. If only we could implement some hockey rules. The 27/25 saga is also whatever to me. It’s stupid that it even happened, and that they both went down and potentially cost them a lot of money. The one where I would have a big problem is, was the Marv/Clason hit in the first heat race. Marv smashed Cade for eighth position when both of them were in a qualifying spot in the last corner. I hope Cade rode over to the KTM rig after that race and said hello.