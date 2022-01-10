At the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship preseason press conference last week, Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen said his training in December took a hit after a “gnarly sickness”—that he confirmed was not COVID-19—kept him off the bike longer than expected.

“Everything was going to plan until mid-December,” the German said. “I came down with a gnarly sickness, for some reason. Kind of still battling the effects of it a little bit. It wasn’t COVID, but still battling the effects a little bit which kind of threw a wrench in our program for this December. That was a bit of a struggle. At the same time, I honestly kind of revived myself a little bit. I had a really good year in 2021. I just really made the sport my hobby again and training and everything. It just felt really good to go back to having fun and spending a lot of time at the track and trying to work on my craft a little bit.”

At the opening round on Saturday, Roczen claimed his heat race win and then he holeshot the 450SX main event with his teammate Chase Sexton right behind him. Roczen withstood the pressure from his teammate for the first eight laps until Sexton made several mistakes. Then, Roczen had an 11-second lead over Cooper Webb, and he rode comfortably home to his fourth Anaheim 1 Supercross 450SX main event win, leading all 22 laps of the main event. Afterwards, Roczen spoke to the media during the post-race press conference.

Kenny, you mentioned on the podium, December just a weird month for you with the sickness. When that stuff happens and you come into the season, what’s the expectation? Is it get through the first round? Do you still have to believe that you can win early in the day? How do you process things throughout the morning and through practice when you know that the month has been a little off?

Ken Roczen: I think part of the good thing is that I just have a few years under my belt now, so I’m generally not too worried come race time. Last year, for example, I came into the first round way different, just knowing what I got. I didn’t have as crazy of a December as I did this year. But like I said, I have a few years under my belt, and I just stay relaxed. Everything’s in me. I wasn’t really too worried. At the same time, feeling a little bit like a fish out of water. Things just clicked. I’m blown away at the same time, but I’m just happy that it went the way it went.

Conditioning-wise, did you feel any effects of it late in the race? I know you had the lead there so you could manage it, but did you feel anything?

I felt surprisingly good, actually. It just ultimately comes down to not riding a whole lot in December. It’s not that you’re necessarily less fit, it’s just when you don’t do 20s all the time, they just feel a little bit foreign. But actually, I felt pretty good. Like I said before, it was a little weird just having that big of a gap with that much riding time to go. I guess it was kind of nice, how rough the track was. It was just a weird position because you try to be a little careful, but you don’t want to be too careful. I think we managed it well.