The 8-Time Club (DC)

One of the best things about having the Anaheim SX back on the schedule after last year's absence is the fact that the race is so shrouded in history and trivia. The first race took place in December of 1975 and wasn't actually a part of the AMA Supercross schedule, but rather just something promoter Mike Goodwin called the "American Motocross Finals." The format was a wide-open, three-foot race that allowed guys to show up on any-sized motorcycle. So Marty Smith got out his works RC125 Honda and Gary Jones showed up on his own Jones-Islo 125. (Both ended up breaking down, and the winner was Suzuki's Tony DiStefano, though it's worth mentioning that because Tony D. was in between years of his Suzuki contract, he basically raced as a privateer.) There was also a high-school race that night, and the winner was a San Diego senior named Broc Glover.

One year later the first "real" Anaheim Supercross would happen, again in December, and this time Marty Smith would show up on a works Honda 250 and win his first supercross—though it's worth mentioning that Anaheim '76 was the first race to use the "Class C" qualifying format SX mostly uses today of heat races and one long main event.

Over the years, Anaheim more or less overtook the Los Angeles Coliseum, where this form of racing was more or less born, as the de facto capital of supercross. It's been the opener many times, though it was also off the schedule a few times for remodeling (1997-'98). When it returned in '99, it began running multiple times each January and early February, as the promoters would leave the dirt in throughout the month and also hold Monster Jam events on the off-weekends for supercross. So many races means so many stats, and if you check out our friend and stat-man Clinton Fowler @3lapsdown on Instagram, you will see what we mean! (And congrats to Fowler on getting the gig to work with Feld Entertainment this year on his statistical analysis for the broadcasts of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.)

But there is one particular stat that really jumped out at me this week, one that's actually be around for the last eight years. In the epic history of the Anaheim SX, the most main-event wins at Angel Stadium in the premier class by any rider is eight … but the record is shared by four different riders! And all four of those riders had careers that overlapped: Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Chad Reed, and James Stewart have each won the Anaheim SX eight different times.

McGrath's wins came from 1993 through '96, all on Hondas, then he won four times in '00 and '01, all on Yamaha. Carmichael's wins at Anaheim stretch from '01 (when he famously outdueled McGrath at Anaheim 3) to '05 and '06, each year in which he won twice. RC's wins came on Kawasaki, then Honda, then Suzuki. Reed first got on the board in '03 aboard a Yamaha, and his last two would come 11 years later aboard a Kawasaki. Chad also had a three-race sweep of Anaheim, which happened in 2008. And then there is Stewart, who first won in '06 and then swept all three in '07 aboard Kawasaki. He won twice on a Yamaha in '09, then added two more in '10 and '11. (After those four, the next two closest are the Ryans, Dungey and Villopoto, with five wins each, then comes the active rider with the most wins, Ken Roczen with four.)

How fitting that the four guys with 32 Anaheim SX wins between them (out of a total of 76 Anaheims so far) are all somehow tied at eight, and will remain that way forever in the Anaheim SX history books.