Watch: 2022 450SX Preseason Anaheim 1 Supercross Press Conference

January 6, 2022 12:30pm | by:

Sixteen top-level 450SX riders joined the media to talk about the upcoming 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Riders included in the press conference were: Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger, Marvin Musquin, Jason Anderson, Adam Cianciarulo, Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, Dylan Ferrandis, Malcolm Stewart, Dean Wilson, Justin Barcia, Justin Bogle, Joey Savatgy, Justin Brayton, and Alex Martin.

Read the riders' thoughts from the 450SX preseason press conference:

