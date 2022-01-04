Suzuki Announces Rider Line-up for 2022 Supercross Season
Suzuki has announced its riders for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. As expected, Adam Enticknap and Brandon Hartranft return to the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team as Justin Bogle joins the squad to complete the three-rider roster.
The Bar X/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki team was primarily an amateur Suzuki program but debuted as the premier Suzuki pro 250 team in 2021. The Bar X squad will have Dilan Schwartz and Derek Drake return to the team, along with Preston Kilroy. Kilroy raced with the team for several years, racing two rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2020: 17th overall at the Thunder Valley National and 34th overall at the Fox Raceway National. Then Kilroy raced his final season as an amateur in 2021, finishing third overall in the Open Pro Sport (1-3-10 moto finishes) and third overall in the 250 Pro Sport (1-5-4 moto finishes) at the Monster AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch before going pro full-time for the final five Pro Motocross rounds. The Wyoming native will make his AMA Supercross debut in 2022 in the 250SX East Region as he lines up with Derek Drake. Schwartz and Mumford, both supercross rookies in 2021, will race the 250SX West Region, which kicks off at the Anaheim 1 Supercross on Saturday.
Below is the full press release from Suzuki.
BREA, California—Suzuki Motor USA, LLC is pleased to announce its premier race teams for the 2022 Supercross season. Both the Twisted Tea Suzuki racing team and BarX/Chaparral Suzuki are returning as racing partners in 2022.
The Twisted Tea Suzuki team continues as Suzuki’s premier 450 Supercross effort and features Justin Bogle, Adam Enticknap and Brandon Hartranft on the 2022 Suzuki RM-Z450.
Hartranft had a solid first pro season of 450-class racing in 2021 under the Twisted Tea Suzuki tent and anticipates greater success in 2022. Returning to the RM Army and new to the Twisted Tea Suzuki team for ‘22 will be Justin Bogle. Bogle is no stranger to Suzuki having garnered a prior 450-class victory on the RM-Z450.
A proven rider, Bogle was awarded the 2014 250 East Coast Supercross Championship and the 2011 AMA Nicky Hayden Horizon Award. Rounding out the Twisted Tea Suzuki team in 2022 is fan favorite, Adam Enticknap. All three riders will compete on the 2022 Suzuki RM-Z450 and will continue to benefit from Suzuki’s exceptional RM Army support program.
“We are very excited to continue our competitive development with Suzuki and the legendary RM-Z450 for the 2022 Supercross season,” said Twisted Tea Suzuki team Co-Owner Dustin Pipes. “With promising results happening as the 2021 season progressed, and Justin, Adam and Brandon on the squad this year, we expect further improvement and stronger, more consistent results in the premier class this season,” added Pipes.
Suzuki’s 250-class Supercross effort continues to be led by the BarX/Chaparral Racing team in 2022. The BarX/Chaparral team demonstrated strong performance in the amateur ranks in the past, and also achieved promising results last year, the team’s first in the 250-pro series. Team Manager Larry Brooks will field an impressive group of strident Suzuki athletes as they challenge for podiums and in 2022.
“BarX and Suzuki have worked very successfully in building top amateur race programs before BarX stepped up last year to full-season pro-class racing,” said Larry Brooks Team Manager of the BarX/Chaparral Suzuki Team. “We took a lot of positive steps throughout 2021, and we’re very excited to continue as the 250-program for Suzuki. BarX is focused and dedicated to competing with the best and ensuring the RM-Z250 is in the mix for victories when the gate drops for the 2022 season.”
The BarX/Chaparral Suzuki team features a deep line-up of four proven, young riders including Dilan Schwartz, Derek Drake, Preston Kilroy, and Carson Mumford. Drake and Kilroy will handle the East Coast series, with Schwartz and Mumford focusing on West Coast rounds.
Schwartz is looking forward to further improving his consistency from 2021; while Drake is looking forward to a full 2022 season after a medical setback interrupted his 2021 efforts. Kilroy returns full-time to BarX after a hugely promising 2021 campaign on the sharp-handling RM-Z250. Kilroy achieved impressive podium results at Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Motocross National Championships on Suzuki.
Rounding out the 2022 BarX/Chaparral effort is Simi Valley, CA’s Carson Mumford, who joins the BarX/Chaparral Suzuki team for his third season in the pro ranks. The BarX/Chaparral Suzuki team will compete on the 2022 Suzuki RM-Z250, and count on the additional support of the Suzuki RM Army program.
“I’m excited to continue to work side-by-side with and steward the development of both the Twisted Tea/H.E.P. Motorsports and BarX/Chaparral teams as our premier Suzuki Supercross efforts for the coming season,” said Chris Wheeler, Suzuki’s Racing Manager. “These teams both have a dedication to development and improvement we are truly excited about, and the experience and rider line-ups to make for a highly competitive and exciting Supercross season for Suzuki and the RM Army in 2022.”
Suzuki Motor USA, LLC is enthusiastically anticipating the upcoming 2022 Supercross season and is thrilled to be competing at the highest level of racing in front of capacity crowds with these two premier racing teams.
Follow all the latest Suzuki racing results and learn more about Suzuki motorcycles and ATVs at SuzukiCycles.com.