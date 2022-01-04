Suzuki Announces Rider Line-up for 2022 Supercross Season

Suzuki has announced its riders for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. As expected, Adam Enticknap and Brandon Hartranft return to the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team as Justin Bogle joins the squad to complete the three-rider roster.

The Bar X/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki team was primarily an amateur Suzuki program but debuted as the premier Suzuki pro 250 team in 2021. The Bar X squad will have Dilan Schwartz and Derek Drake return to the team, along with Preston Kilroy. Kilroy raced with the team for several years, racing two rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2020: 17th overall at the Thunder Valley National and 34th overall at the Fox Raceway National. Then Kilroy raced his final season as an amateur in 2021, finishing third overall in the Open Pro Sport (1-3-10 moto finishes) and third overall in the 250 Pro Sport (1-5-4 moto finishes) at the Monster AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch before going pro full-time for the final five Pro Motocross rounds. The Wyoming native will make his AMA Supercross debut in 2022 in the 250SX East Region as he lines up with Derek Drake. Schwartz and Mumford, both supercross rookies in 2021, will race the 250SX West Region, which kicks off at the Anaheim 1 Supercross on Saturday.

Below is the full press release from Suzuki.

BREA, California—Suzuki Motor USA, LLC is pleased to announce its premier race teams for the 2022 Supercross season. Both the Twisted Tea Suzuki racing team and BarX/Chaparral Suzuki are returning as racing partners in 2022.

The Twisted Tea Suzuki team continues as Suzuki’s premier 450 Supercross effort and features Justin Bogle, Adam Enticknap and Brandon Hartranft on the 2022 Suzuki RM-Z450.