It looks like Justin Bogle has found a place to race for 2022, as the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team has posted on social media that it has been working with Justin in prep for the upcoming season. Bogle was also announced today as a participant in the Paris Supercross at the end of November.

The HEP team says there will be more details of the announcement to come.

Bogle raced for the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team for the last few seasons, but he is no stranger to Suzuki RM-Z450s, having raced for the RCH and JGRMX Suzuki teams in the past. He won the Budds Creek National overall on a RM-Z450 riding for the RCH team.

Unfortunately for Bogle, much of his career has been dotted by injuries and illness, as just when he finds his footing, he usually gets knocked back down the ladder. He was dealing with illness this summer during the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and was left to tough it out, taking 13th in 450 Class points. He finished 20th in the 450 standings of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

As it turns out, Bogle will take the spot opened by Max Anstie, who is expected to move to the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS squad Bogle raced for this season.

Look for more info soon.