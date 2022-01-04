Method Race Wheels Unveils New R.I.M. Gen II

Over the summer, Method Race Wheels unveiled its R.I.M. Proto Project, which saw Haiden Deegan debut the brand’s new initiative at the AMA Amateur Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. The wheels were a hit, and we’ve been waiting to see how they’d follow it up since then. Well, the wait is over! Method and DirtStar have just announced their partnership with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas for what they’re calling R.I.M. Gen II.

One rider who’s looking forward to the new program is TLD/Red Bull GasGas rider Justin Barcia.

“Beyond stoked going into Anaheim 1 having Methods on my race bike,” Barcia says. “They look so trick, everyone is going to be mind-blown when we go out there. My confidence right now is through the roof. I’m going to go out there and race hard, have fun, and also look really cool with Method Race Wheels.”