Method Race Wheels Unveils New R.I.M. Gen II
Over the summer, Method Race Wheels unveiled its R.I.M. Proto Project, which saw Haiden Deegan debut the brand’s new initiative at the AMA Amateur Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. The wheels were a hit, and we’ve been waiting to see how they’d follow it up since then. Well, the wait is over! Method and DirtStar have just announced their partnership with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas for what they’re calling R.I.M. Gen II.
One rider who’s looking forward to the new program is TLD/Red Bull GasGas rider Justin Barcia.
“Beyond stoked going into Anaheim 1 having Methods on my race bike,” Barcia says. “They look so trick, everyone is going to be mind-blown when we go out there. My confidence right now is through the roof. I’m going to go out there and race hard, have fun, and also look really cool with Method Race Wheels.”
Team boss Troy Lee himself is stoked to be a part of the exclusive project, and was able to have a say in a major part of the design process.
“It’s been really cool to work with Method on the R.I.M. project,” Lee says. “I was stoked to inject one of my favorite colors, ‘Rocket Red,” onto them. I think people are going to be blown away at Anaheim 1 when they see how bitchin’ our race bikes look rocking these Method Race Wheels. On top of that, I can’t wait to get a pair of these for my personal bike!”
Adds Clayton Solise from D.I.D., “D.I.D DirtStar is incredibly excited about Gen II edition of the R.I.M. project and the partnership we’ve developed with Method Race Wheels to bring a unique flair to the motorcycle industry. We’re just as stoked to continue our partnership with the TLD/Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing Team and to work with them on this. We can’t wait to show it off at A1!”
And as for specifics on the wheel itself? The R.I.M. Gen II utilizes D.I.D. DirtStar’s highest-quality Japanese manufactured ST-X rim, crafted from 7000 Series extruded aluminum and custom finished with Troy Lee’s special ultra-bright Rocket Red color. A trick two-tone Method graphic and hard-coated matte finish round out the look. Final assembly takes place stateside at the TLD/Red Bull GasGas headquarters in Murrieta, California. The team combines the R.I.M. with an Italian-manufactured KITE 6082-T6 Billet Aluminum Hub, which is anodized red and uses Japanese Koyo bearings. Marrying it all to the hub are Bulldog Heavy Duty 304 stainless steel spokes with billet aluminum nipples.
This is rad stuff, and we can’t wait to see it in action at Anaheim. To learn more, visit www.methodracewheels.com/RIM.