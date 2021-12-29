Another one of my favorites is this shot of Jett and Justin coming into the first corner at the Unadilla National. The two were neck and neck for most of the summer fighting for the championship and with them coming into the first corner side by side it was a perfect description of their everlasting battle. What makes it so special to me is that it was my first Racer X cover of my career, growing up and getting into photography it was always a dream to be able to say, “I’ve landed a cover” and this year it was my big goal to achieve, while working alongside people like Mike, Simon, and Rich, who have landed countless covers. It’s not the perfect photo or wildly creative but what it does do is it tells the story of the season between these two. It was a lot of “right place right time” for me to be there to grab it, but that also takes some skill to put yourself there. Even better, this happened at Unadilla, and since I'm from Connecticut, this is my secondary “home” track (outside of Southwick) so it hit a little more for me when I got the news. Here’s to hopefully some more!