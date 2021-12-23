With the flat track stuff, is there some stuff you can learn like similar to flat tracking in Vegas for example?

Absolutely. I feel like any riding you can learn something. With the flat track, you learn sliding into stuff. We all rode together a little bit and we’re like setting up passes and you have to think ahead. But yeah, definitely you learn a few things with your body and just a different riding style. For me, anything on a dirt bike is fun so that builds little things for sure.

You spoke a little bit too about how post-career, doing something like [Ryan Sipes] does is interesting to you. But how much interest do you have in that? Is Erzberg seriously on the radar potentially?

I love riding dirt bikes and I don’t feel like I grew up just being a motocross rider or supercross rider. I grew up riding, not necessarily riding trails, but just riding whatever. When I was little, I rode for a shop called Maroney’s and they did ice racing, they did flat track, so I got to try that stuff a little bit and obviously I got into motocross and that’s what I love, but I loved riding anything. So yeah, I think hopefully I can build myself into doing some cool stuff like that because I think no matter what, I love to race dirt bikes. It’s not even about making a living at it, but to just have fun when I retire would be sick.

Focusing on 2022 supercross, everyone always brings up the three wins in a row winning the opener. But would maybe winning like the second round be almost more special because then you’ve finally got the ball rolling a little bit?

Yeah, exactly. That’s a great way to put it. Obviously, everyone’s like, “What about the four-peat?” But for me, yeah it would be fantastic and cool, but I’m looking at the bigger picture for sure. This year, we had a really good season going but we had a few little hiccups. So, for me, definitely the bigger picture is going all the way to the end. I’d rather win the last race than the first race.

There’s been a lot of positive talk about you training with Wil Hahn now. That relationship sounds like it’s been great, and you guys have had a great off-season. Is this maybe the best you’ve felt coming into a season?

Yeah, it’s funny, we went bike riding the other day with all the guys and Michael and Pierce were like, “This is the best off-season we’ve ever had!” And I kind of sat back and thought about it and I was like, “I don’t think I’ve had a better off-season either!” I feel awesome on the bike, I feel fit, and Wil’s been great. I’ve said it a zillion times today, but it’s been a lot of fun. It went by really fast. It was not a drag at all. It was obviously a lot of hard work, but just really enjoyed it.