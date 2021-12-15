Have you actually had some time to decompress? You’re involved in so many different things. You’re doing the new Jett series, the Moto Academy with AJ [Catanzaro] and everything like that, and now trying to prep for this new season. Do you feel like you’ve had a little bit of an exhale this off-season?

I had a little bit, but to be honest, those first few days I was kind of like struggling not to do. I always had a program. I would wake up and go do this, this, and this, where I was waking up going, “So, what do I do today?” I didn’t know what to do, which was weird. I was really excited to get back into it. I had a program. I was waking up knowing what I had to do. It was good. I had some downtime, which was good. I needed it. I didn’t stop training for like two years before. I haven’t had a break. So, it was really, really nice.

We’re going into kind of a normal supercross season again this year where you’re going to have the Anaheim and the California swing and everything like that. Are you excited to get back into those stadiums? You had some success in them before. Obviously, you got injured in 2020, but are you excited to get back into it there?

Yeah. Hell yes. I am just excited for things to slowly get back to normal. I just really want it to get back to how it was when I first came, which was really fun.

You're kind of labeled a little bit as this surge of the next generation, to a degree, because you have a presence on TikTok and all the new things that are coming through. Is it kind of rewarding in a sense that you’re like “the guy” for that, in a way, where everyone is looking at you and what trends you’re doing and things like that? Or is there pressure involved with it, too?

I don’t really think any social media stuff you have pressure with it, because it’s social media. If they’re in your face trying to do something, yeah. But social media is just fun. That’s what it’s mainly for. You get to see what other people are up to, what I’m doing and that stuff. It’s good to have fun with it. It’s cool that people look at what I do, but sometimes it doesn’t really faze me if they see what I do or not. I post it to kind of let friends see that stuff. I just have fun with it. It’s something different. I’m still a teenager. I’m still a normal kid that wants to live a bit of a normal teenager life. So, I still want to have fun like that. I’m just having fun with the TikTok and all the other social media stuff.

This whole program, the Honda HRC team, it was new for you guys last year but now you’ve had a year to kind of develop with it. What have you learned about the team within that year that you feel like you guys have got kind of sorted going into year two?

I think just the team is more as one now. It’s like a family here, really. Everyone is getting closer and closer each day, really. Everyone is just knowing what everyone is thinking now, which is really good. There’s no questioning someone. We all trust each other really good with decisions and that. Our bonds are getting stronger, especially with my mechanic and I and the 250 side team.