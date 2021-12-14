Ken Roczen spent all of 2021 right in the middle of both the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship title chases. Ultimately, he missed out on both titles, but there’s a lot to be said for how consistent his whole year was. He earned more points than anyone in 2021 when combining both supercross and motocross and he won a lot of races. There were several days that reminded us just how darn good Ken Roczen is, and that's refreshing in many ways when you think back to how much adversity he has faced with his health since his massive arm injury in 2017. Could all of this steady progress be culminating in something big for Roczen in 2022? We caught up with him last week to find out.

Racer X: You had a year now on this bike to develop and get used to it a little bit. What are you excited for about one year in with this new bike and the development process of everything coming into the new season?

Ken Roczen: I just think this year things are a little bit less hectic. We have a year under our belt. We started off with the base settings that we came up with last year and tried to just improve and go a step forward from there. So, things have been pretty mellow. I think we’re just trucking along, doing our thing, and finding out and learning a lot. We’re trying a lot of different things than we normally have done before, which is great because you’ve got to keep an open mind. Overall, we’re just in a good spot. We have a few more weeks to go until we start racing, so obviously more time to get prepped a bit more. Other than that, everything is good.

How has the off-season been? Obviously, no [Motocross of Nations] for you and then no Monster Cup again this year, so not a lot of these other things that you would maybe have to throw into your schedule during this off-season. Is it nice to have a little bit more time to dial things in that way? Or is it almost a little bit like you’re getting ahead of yourself because you have so much time?

My off seasons really have been the same for a while now because I haven’t raced really des Nations except for RedBud in 2018. So, it’s been super mellow. Obviously, I have a 15-month-old boy and just living the family life, which I absolutely love. It was new to us all last year, but now we’re in a stage where he’s slowly starting to walk and all these fun things. So, we’re just staying home and having a good time with the family. Other than that, the off-season was pretty mellow. Gave the body some rest.