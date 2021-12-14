It doesn’t seem all that long ago that reigning two-time MX2 World Champion Marvin Musquin and new teammate Ken Roczen decided to cross the pond and come to the USA in the winter of 2010. For Musquin, it was a full time move with no looking back as he left a #1 plate vacant in MX2 to chase the American supercross and motocross dream. Now, 12 years later, he could be heading into his final professional season racing. He doesn’t want to put a period on it yet, but his contract will expire after the final Monster Energy Supercross race this season. Whether he continues beyond that or not, he’s had one heck of a run with one single team this whole time. Musquin and Red Bull KTM will be heading into their 14th year working together and there have been many wins and championships along the way. We caught up with Marvin at the Red Bull KTM team intro last week to ask him about his time at KTM and what lies ahead in 2022.

Racer X: Fourteen years with this brand, with this team. I’m sure thinking back to 2009 and you’re going from the Honda program to KTM, you’re leading the world championship, you probably couldn’t have envisioned you’d spend 14 years with the brand, and you’d have the career that you’ve had with it. How do you reflect on the time that you’ve had with KTM so far?

Marvin Musquin: Every time I look back when I started with KTM, it was a pretty special moment because I switched in the middle of the season in GP’s back in 2009. They gave me a great opportunity and two years later they gave me another opportunity to move to America. I said yes right away. Twelve years later spent in America, I’m still here racing. It’s amazing.

You’ve seen the whole evolution of KTM kind of in the U.S. as well. When you got here, you and Kenny came together, but Shorty [Andrew Short] and [Mike] Alessi were the 450 riders, but they were on 350s. Then [Ryan] Dungey comes over, and this whole program has evolved in the U.S. into what we see now. How wild has it been to kind of see that evolution from inside of the brand?

I’ve always been impressed by KTM, the factory. They’re always trying to improve the bikes. I remember when they first came out with the electric start and then they put it on the production bikes. That’s been over ten years ago. That’s a little example of all the things that they’ve done. I’ve been through KTM but different bikes because they improved it. I have my championship bikes at home, so when I look at them, the one with the kick start back in 2010 for example and carburetor and stuff like this, you see the evolution of the frame, the suspension, mainly the shock. You see the progress. Like you mentioned, Ryan Dungey, when he came on board and Andrew Short on the 350 as well. Many, many things like this. When you see this bike, I’m impressed.