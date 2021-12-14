In terms of not changing as much, like you’re talking about, this is basically year four for you going into an off-season with KTM. Is this arguably the best off-season that you’ve had then with the program so far?

Honestly, I would have to think so. Coming off last year was the first time I actually completed a full 450 supercross and outdoor season. I was able to really actually take some time off and kind of reset and recoup. Then we were able to get on this about mid-October, which was super nice. I haven’t spent this much time in California. In the past I’ve definitely been more Florida-based, but I think there was a benefit in that and staying out here and being with the team and learning the bike together and me and my mechanic learning what works, what doesn’t, and just kind of running through it before you go to Florida and you’re kind of on your own, in a way. I think that has been a huge benefit. So, a little different off-season for sure, but it’s been really good. Probably my best so far.

When you look at your three seasons in supercross so far with KTM, I feel like you almost started a little slow and then hit an upward trend started coming about halfway through the season. Are you trying to eliminate that and start strong? Or are you actually happy with the progression you have throughout these seasons?

That’s something that I need to be better at and that I think I’ve been definitely aware of. I’ve never won the opener in the 450 class, so that’s a new goal for me this year. I want to start off strong and finish strong. I think I’m able to do that. Like you said, I’ve always started off a little off. In 2020, it was too late, by the time I got going and I had the one mistake, and my championship run was kind of over. Last year same kind of thing. Started off a little slow and was able to turn it around and get on a roll, but in this day and age you can’t afford to do that. Someone gets on a roll and gets too far ahead, it’s too little, too late sometimes. So, I think that’s obviously the goal to be much better at the beginning of the season, come out swinging. We’re back at Anaheim which is sweet. I think it will kind of have that little pizazz where you want to come to Anaheim and win that thing.