Team Honda HRC introduced their 2022 lineup of Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence, and Hunter Lawrence yesterday at Blackmore Ranch in Murietta, California. There was lot of fun to be had with the team playing around on a small motocross track and flat track before sitting down and talking with us about expectations for 2022. Hear from all four riders one what they look forward to heading into the new year.

Main image: Honda HRC

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Additional footage: Honda HRC

Gallery