Chase Sexton had about the most stereotypical first full year on a 450 that is commonly expected out of rookies. He was blazing fast at times, but also found the ground a few too many times as well. It’s a weird juxtaposition given that he was known for being one of the smoothest and most calculated 250 Class riders to come through in quite some time. But the 450 Class is a different beast and Sexton quickly learned that in 2021 when he was ejected from his Honda while leading his second ever 450SX main event. But with the rollercoaster of being a rookie now long behind him, there’s a lot of eyes on Sexton coming into this year. But how does Chase himself feel about it all? We caught up with him last week at the Honda HRC intro to find out.

Racer X: Start off by talking about how it all came together with you actually riding and training at Castillo Ranch. That’s kind of a little bit out there for someone like you to end up there this off-season.

Chase Sexton: I train with Peter Park. He’s based out of Santa Barbara. So, I wanted to be out there for at least five weeks with him to kind of be with him and he’d be hands-on with me off the bike training. Obviously, when I’m with him I can’t not ride for five weeks. So, Kenny and them have always done that with Santa Barbara and people in the past, like McGrath and those guys, have always ridden that track. So, I talked to [Dave] Castillo, and he was super cool with it, and I rebuilt the track. It was really good. The dirt was awesome. It’s like you’re not in California up there. It’s really nice and the land is awesome. For me, I had a really good time. I felt like I got away from the SoCal kind of chaos and just everything that goes on here. You never feel like you’re settled in here. I felt like I was at home up there and had my own Airbnb. Was able to just kind of get away and do some training. It worked out really well. I’m excited and hopefully can get to do it again next year.