The 5 Best CBD Products for Pain Relief with Travis Pastrana
Studies show that over 20% of Americans suffer from chronic pain. That number’s probably a little higher among motocrossers—especially once we start getting up there in years! There are tons of products on the market that can help, but finding just the right one can be tricky. We’ve heard a lot about the potential benefits of CBD in this area, and if you’re struggling with chronic pain or just have occasional aches and pains, it’s certainly worth exploring.
The Relationship Between CBD and Pain
Before we get into the products, we need to understand what CBD is and how it works.
CBD stands for cannabidiol, one of the many chemicals found in cannabis plants. However, it is unlike THC, the other most well-known chemical in cannabis, which causes users to feel high. CBD has shown potential to help treat a number of illnesses and conditions with its anti-inflammatory and painkilling properties without the psychoactive effects. CBD does not get you high.
Each person's body is made up of an endocannabinoid system (ECS) that helps us function. The ECS has receptors that bind to cannabinoids, like CBD and THC. These two chemicals are very similar in structure but interact with the cannabinoid receptors differently.
After binding to these receptors, CBD has shown potential as a treatment for pain relief by helping to release neurotransmitters that we naturally create to give us a sense of calm and reduce pain.
Although CBD is not psychoactive, it does influence the body by interacting with the endocannabinoid system. It can also increase or decrease different hormones, depending on which receptors are most prevalent.
There are two main types of cannabinoid receptors—CB1 and CB2—which control many different processes throughout the body, including how we respond to pain. The CB1 receptors are more prevalent in the brain and central nervous system, whereas CB2 usually resides outside the brain but can also be found in nerve cells.
When CB1 is activated, it reduces the release of neurotransmitters and inhibits pain. CB2 receptors affect immune function, reducing inflammation and pain.
CBD is unique in how it interacts with the CB1 and CB2 receptor sites. It doesn't bind directly but has a strong influence on other chemicals that do attach themselves. This allows CBD to have an indirect effect on CB1 and CB2 receptors, offering pain relief without the psychotropic effects.
5 Best CBD Products for Pain Relief
Now that we have a basic understanding of how CBD works in our body, we can get into some products that utilize CBD in really effective ways.
1. CBD Tinctures
Tinctures were probably most people’s introduction to CBD when it hit the store shelves. The tiny bottles are easy to use and can be taken anywhere and used discreetly. Dosage control is simple, and it's a great option for those who do not like smoking or vaporizing their CBD.
Tinctures are made using a process called cold maceration, which allows the CBD to be absorbed into a solution mostly made of MCT oil. The result is a liquid that resembles tea and can be taken by placing a few drops under your tongue.
Just Live offers CBD tinctures in the following concentrations: 300 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg, and 3,000 mg. Our tinctures have a short activation time, which means you can get faster pain relief. They also help if you aren’t a fan of the taste.
2. CBD Capsules
Cannabidiol capsules are a great option for those who want relief from pain without having to taste the substance or deal with the hassle of using a vaporizer. Capsules are a convenient way to get your daily dose of CBD and make sure you can always have it on hand.
Just Live offers a variety of CBD capsules, made from organically grown hemp. The capsules come in 30-count bottles and contain pure cannabinoids without preservatives or artificial flavors.
3. CBD Pain Relief Cream
The majority of the pain-relieving effects associated with CBD are a result of its anti-inflammatory properties. Pain relief creams provide an easy way to get these benefits without having to worry about complex delivery mechanisms.
While topical CBD products work slightly differently from other options on this list so far, you can expect them to work well for localized pain, including muscle soreness. CBD creams help to reduce the discomfort you experience when you suffer from any form of pain.
Just Live offers a variety of cream treatments that have been designed specifically for relief from localized pain. Our pain relief creams come in 300 mg, 750 mg, and 1,500 mg concentrations.
4. CBD Gummies
If you’re looking for more of a treat than an actual treatment, gummies might be for you! They taste great, come in different flavors, and provide a more pleasant experience than other options.
Not only can CBD gummies help with pain management, but research has shown they can also help with anxiety and insomnia. If you’re looking for a great way to improve your quality of life, CBD gummies might be the right choice for you.
Just Live offers CBD gummies in the following flavors: Strawberry Honey, Meyer Lemon, Watermelon Kiwi, and Berry Tea. All four flavors are infused with CBD oil from hemp and have a total of 30 gummies in each package.
5. CBD Freeze Roll-On
CBD Freeze Roll-On is an innovative new CBD product that delivers rich CBD essence surprisingly fast. By using CBD oil with menthol, Just Live has managed to create a roll-on formula that provides sharp cooling effects that last for hours.
This CBD product can help you get rid of localized pain (back pain, joint pain, etc.), while also providing you with a pleasant CBD experience.
Just Live offers CBD roll-on in various strengths, including 300 mg, 500 mg, 750 mg, and 1,500 mg options.
As you can see, CBD products that can help with pain relief come in many different forms. Whether you choose to take it sublingually (tinctures), use it as a topical cream, or ingest it in the form of capsules, soft gels, or gummies, CBD products can help you improve your quality of life.
Just Live offers world-class CBD products that will help you get rid of your discomfort, without the need to use opioid medications or overpriced treatments.
Visit us at justlive.com and use code TRAVIS30 to save 30%.