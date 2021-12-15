The 5 Best CBD Products for Pain Relief with Travis Pastrana

Studies show that over 20% of Americans suffer from chronic pain. That number’s probably a little higher among motocrossers—especially once we start getting up there in years! There are tons of products on the market that can help, but finding just the right one can be tricky. We’ve heard a lot about the potential benefits of CBD in this area, and if you’re struggling with chronic pain or just have occasional aches and pains, it’s certainly worth exploring.

The Relationship Between CBD and Pain

Before we get into the products, we need to understand what CBD is and how it works.

CBD stands for cannabidiol, one of the many chemicals found in cannabis plants. However, it is unlike THC, the other most well-known chemical in cannabis, which causes users to feel high. CBD has shown potential to help treat a number of illnesses and conditions with its anti-inflammatory and painkilling properties without the psychoactive effects. CBD does not get you high.

Each person's body is made up of an endocannabinoid system (ECS) that helps us function. The ECS has receptors that bind to cannabinoids, like CBD and THC. These two chemicals are very similar in structure but interact with the cannabinoid receptors differently.

After binding to these receptors, CBD has shown potential as a treatment for pain relief by helping to release neurotransmitters that we naturally create to give us a sense of calm and reduce pain.

Although CBD is not psychoactive, it does influence the body by interacting with the endocannabinoid system. It can also increase or decrease different hormones, depending on which receptors are most prevalent.

There are two main types of cannabinoid receptors—CB1 and CB2—which control many different processes throughout the body, including how we respond to pain. The CB1 receptors are more prevalent in the brain and central nervous system, whereas CB2 usually resides outside the brain but can also be found in nerve cells.

When CB1 is activated, it reduces the release of neurotransmitters and inhibits pain. CB2 receptors affect immune function, reducing inflammation and pain.

CBD is unique in how it interacts with the CB1 and CB2 receptor sites. It doesn't bind directly but has a strong influence on other chemicals that do attach themselves. This allows CBD to have an indirect effect on CB1 and CB2 receptors, offering pain relief without the psychotropic effects.