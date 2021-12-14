Fly Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye-popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for Fly Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, we talk to Eric Peronnard about the new Stark electric motorcycle, what it’s like to ride it, when it’s available, and more. Then we talk about whether there’s a future with the World SX, ESPN and SX, the joys of promoting, and more.

Listen to the Peronnard podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player, or the embed below.